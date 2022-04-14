LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Low of 53°. Winds S 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Fire threat. High of 89°. Winds WSW 15-20 MPH.

After a cold night last night, it looks like tonight will be much warmer across the region. We will remain above freezing area wide, with clouds beginning to increase after midnight. Winds will be breezy at times, with sustained speeds of 12-18 MPH. By Friday morning, temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 60s under a mostly clear sky.

Fire weather conditions will remain across the South Plains region on Friday. We will see temperatures warm into the mid 80s to mid 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the west-southwest, with gusts approaching 40 MPH at times. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for all of our counties within the KLBK viewing area, with the exception of Scurry County. This will likely be upgraded to a Red Flag Warning by Friday morning. Friday night into Saturday morning will be typical for this time of year. Low temperatures will bottom out in the 40s to low 50s under a partly cloudy sky.

Clouds will increase on Saturday as a cold front passes through our West Texas counties. This cold front will also cool us off just a bit! Highs across the region will vary from the mid 60s to low 80s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the east-northeast, with gusts as high as 30 MPH. Southwestern portions of the region will be warmest, and northeastern locations will be coolest. Saturday night into Sunday morning will feature a clearing sky, as lows dip into the mid 30s to mid 50s.

Easter Sunday is looking warm and windy across western Texas and eastern New Mexico. Highs will climb into the 80s to mid 90s under a sunny sky. Winds will shift from the northwest to the northeast throughout the day, with sustained speeds around 15-20 MPH expected. Gusts as high as 40 MPH will occur for some, especially over northern areas. Sunday night into Monday morning will be comfortable, with lows in the low 40s to mid 50s across the area.

Extended Forecast:

As we head into the work-week next week, high temperatures will start off in the 70s to mid 80s. Clouds will begin to increase late Monday through Tuesday! A storm system will begin to push into the area, possibly bringing a few showers and storms to the Rolling Plains! Most of us will remain dry, unfortunately. By Wednesday, highs will climb back to near 90 degrees before another cold front moves in Wednesday night and Thursday morning, dropping Thursday’s highs back into the 70s. We are not currently anticipating any freezes over the next week!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: April 14th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, April 14th:

Sunrise: 7:18 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:18 PM CDT

Average High: 76°

Record High: 93° (2006)

Average Low: 46°

Record Low: 27° (1933)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

