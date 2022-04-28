LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Few clouds. Storm or two east before midnight. Low of 61°. Winds SW 18-22 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Fire threat. High of 90°. Winds W 18-22 MPH.

After some record-breaking heat today, it looks like we will remain warm and windy overnight! A clear sky will occur across eastern New Mexico and the Caprock, with a few lingering clouds expected over the Rolling Plains. Winds will be strong at times, with gusts out of the southwest as high as 30-35 MPH. Temperatures will range near 15-20 degrees across the area by sunrise on Friday! Lows will bottom out in the upper 40s over northwestern locations, with the mid 60s expected over the Rolling Plains.

Another warm and windy day is expected across the South Plains on Friday! Highs will peak in the mid 80s to upper 90s under a sunny sky. Winds will be strong at times out of the west, with gusts occasionally approaching 40 MPH. This, combined with our worsening drought and extremely dry air, will lead to a critical risk of fire weather conditions across the region. As a result, a Red Flag Warning has been issued for every single county in the KLBK viewing area from 10 AM CDT through 9 PM CDT! Outdoor burning and any activity that could result in a spark should be postponed. As we head into the overnight hours of Friday and early morning hours of Saturday, we will see a cold front begin to move into the area. This will shift winds to the northeast as lows cool into the low 40s to mid 60s.

Saturday will be relatively nice across western Texas and eastern New Mexico! Highs will range from the mid 70s to mid 80s under a sunny sky. It will be a bit breezy at times, with winds shifting from the northeast to the southeast throughout the day. On and off gusts near 30 MPH are expected. We’ll see a sunny sky across the region, so if you plan on being outside make sure you appropriately apply sunscreen! Saturday night into Sunday morning will be muggy as a warm front lifts through the region. Lows will vary from the low 50s to the mid 60s under an increasingly cloudy sky.

A Weather Aware Day has been issued for this Sunday, May 1st, 2022. Strong to severe storms are expected to develop during the afternoon and evening hours across a good majority of the South Plains. Damaging wind gusts over 60 MPH, hail larger than quarters (1.00″ in diameter), and even isolated tornadoes are all possible. Timing will be from Noon CDT through 11 PM CDT. Be sure you download the KLBK First Warning Weather App now so that you can receive weather alerts throughout the weekend. High temperatures will vary from the mid 70s to mid 80s under a mostly cloudy sky. Areas that see the strongest storms could also pick up close to 1 inch of rainfall! Storms and showers will come to an end Sunday night into Monday morning, as lows settle in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

Extended Forecast:

We will see a brief warm up across the region on Monday before another cold front moves through the region Tuesday into Wednesday. There are still a lot of uncertainties with next week’s forecast, but some data suggests we could see a few more showers and storms by Wednesday and Thursday! Temperatures will trend cooler towards the end of next week, with highs returning to the mid 70s to mid 80s. Be sure to stay with the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for severe weather updates this weekend! We’re here to keep you safe through the storms.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: April 28th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, April 28th:

Sunrise: 7:02 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:28 PM CDT

Average High: 79°

Record High: 96° (2020 & *2022)

Average Low: 50°

Record Low: 35° (1921 & 1994)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx