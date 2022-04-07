LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Low of 34°. Winds NE→NW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Nice and sunny. High of 71°. Winds NW 10-15 MPH.

Tonight will be another clear and chilly night across the South Plains. Winds will be calm, allowing us to cool off efficiently. Low temperatures will fall below average, bottoming out anywhere from the mid 20s to low 40s by sunrise on Friday. Be sure to bring in any potted plants or pets that are sensitive to the freezing temperatures!

Friday will be a beautiful day across the region. Winds will be out of the northwest around 10-15 MPH for the southwestern two-thirds of the KLBK viewing area. Our northeasternmost counties will see stronger winds, which is why they’re under a Fire Weather Watch from 10 AM – 5 PM Friday evening. Highs across the area will peak in the mid 60s to mid 70s under a sunny sky! It’s going to be a fantastic day to get out to Texas Tech for some Softball and Baseball action! Friday night into Saturday morning will be a little closer to average, as low temperatures fall into the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Our cooler air will be blown out of western Texas and eastern New Mexico on Saturday as strong winds move in from the southwest. Gusts as high as 40-45 MPH are expected throughout the day on Saturday, increasing the threat of fire weather conditions area-wide. Blowing dust is also likely. High temperatures will warm into the mid 80s to low 90s, with the warmest temperatures occurring over the Rolling Plains. Overnight, winds won’t calm much. Gusts near 40-50 MPH are expected through Sunday morning, as lows only cool into the mid 50s and low 60s.

Sunday will feature a few more clouds across the region. Highs will make their way into the mid 80s to mid 90s once again, with winds out of the southwest around 18-22 MPH. Another elevated to critical risk of fire weather conditions is expected for all of the South Plains on Sunday. Any outdoor activities that could result in a spark should be postponed until further notice! Sunday night into Monday morning will be mild, as lows struggle to cool into the low 50s.

Extended Forecast:

Our fire weather conditions will remain pretty high next week, especially for Tuesday and Wednesday! Gusts near 50-60 MPH are expected, with widespread blowing dust also looking likely. As a result, a ‘Weather Aware’ day has been issued for both Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures next week will remain above average through Wednesday. A strong cold front will pass through the region Wednesday into Thursday, dropping our highs back closer to average as we round out the work week. Unfortunately, this cold front will be a dry one.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: April 7th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, April 7th:

Sunrise: 7:27 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:12 PM CDT

Average High: 74°

Record High: 93° (1930)

Average Low: 44°

Record Low: 21° (1936)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx