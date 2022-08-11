LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 68°. Winds SE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High of 95°. Winds ESE 10-15 MPH.

A stray shower or storm will remain possible through midnight tonight. After that, a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky will return to the South Plains, with sustained winds out of the southeast around 8-12 MPH. By sunrise on Friday, temperatures are forecast to bottom out anywhere from the mid 60s into the mid 70s.

Friday through Sunday will be warmer with fewer clouds across eastern New Mexico and western Texas! Highs will warm into the 90s each day under a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Winds will mainly be out of the southeast around 10-20 MPH. Showers and storms will be possible across the Permian Basin and central New Mexico. We are expected to remain dry across the KLBK viewing area. Morning lows will remain close to average for this time of year, with temperatures falling into the mid 60s to mid 70s each morning.

Extended Forecast:

We will keep the slightly above average temperatures around the forecast area for Monday and Tuesday of next week. Highs will peak in the mid and upper 90s both days. Late Tuesday evening into the overnight hours, our first significant cold front of the season is expected to move into the South Plains. This front will not only bring in some cooler temps, but also another round of rainfall! The latest data indicates that some of this rainfall could be heavy, with local amounts close to 1″ expected! High temperatures will also be around 10-15 degrees below average if everything verifies correctly. Highs will drop into the mid 80s to mid 90s for Wednesday, with temperatures only warming into the mid 70s to mid 80s on Thursday! Morning lows will likely fall into the upper 50s to mid 60s. Be sure to stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates throughout the next several days.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 11th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, August 11th:

Sunrise: 7:07 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:38 PM CDT

Average High: 93°

Record High: 103° (1936)

Average Low: 69°

Record Low: 56° (1915 & 1931)

Have a phenomenal Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob

