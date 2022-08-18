LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Shower or two. Low of 66°. Winds SE→SW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Muggy. High of 90°. Winds SE 12-18 MPH.

A break in the rain is expected across the South Plains tonight. Low temperatures will drop into the low 60s to low 70s by sunrise on Friday. Winds will shift from the southeast to the southwest overnight with sustained speeds around 5-10 MPH. We will keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the region.

Friday will feature drier and warmer conditions. High temperatures will peak in the mid 80s to low 90s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. It will be quite muggy across the region. Winds will be out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH. A few showers and storms will be possible over southwestern areas. Most of us will remain dry. Overnight Friday into Saturday morning will remain partly to mostly cloudy and muggy. Lows will settle in the mid 60s to mid 70s by sunrise Saturday.

Saturday will start off relatively dry. High temperatures will peak in the mid 80s to low 90s during the afternoon under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south around 12-18 MPH. By the late afternoon hours, showers and storms will begin to increase in coverage from the west. Heavy rainfall will begin in eastern New Mexico around 4-6 MDT, with heavy rainfall entering western Texas around 7-9 PM CDT. Heavy rain will continue overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, with some flooding expected. Remember to turn around, don’t drown if you come across a flooded roadway. Lows will bottom out in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Heavy rainfall will continue throughout the day on Sunday. Some areas will see a grand total of 5 to +7″ of rainfall! Our ground is very dry right now, and that makes it hard for rain to soak into it. This will cause a lot of runoff, resulting in some serious flooding for some. Most of the area will see 1-2″ of rainfall, with some locally lighter amounts expected. Please; if you come across a flooded roadway, remember to turn around. Flooding can often wash away roadways, and you cannot see that under flood waters. Highs on Sunday will only warm into the 70s under a cloudy sky. Showers and storms will continue on and off all day, lasting into the overnight hours. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to upper 60s by sunrise Monday.

Extended Forecast:

Showers and storms will continue for the first half of Monday. After that, showers and storms become more isolated for the remainder of next week. We will continue with below average temperatures as rain chances hang on across the region. By Tuesday of next week, some areas will have seen nearly 8″ within the past 7 days.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 18th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, August 18th:

Sunrise: 7:12 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:30 PM CDT

Average High: 92°

Record High: 105° (2019)

Average Low: 68°

Record Low: 55° (1943)

Have a phenomenal Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx