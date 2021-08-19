KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update: August 19th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low of 71°. Winds SSW 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Scattered PM storms. High of 92°. Winds S 15-25 MPH.

Several isolated showers or storms will remain possible this evening, especially for areas off the caprock into the Rolling Plains. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to middle 70s by sunrise on Friday. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 15-20 MPH under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Friday will be an average August day across the South Plains. We will see a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the upper 80s to middle 90s. Winds will be out of the southwest around 18-22 MPH. Isolated showers and storms will remain possible, with eastern areas still having the highest probability of seeing rainfall. Areas that see the strongest storms could see some wind gusts between 40-55 MPH, and rainfall totals over 1″! Overnight, a passing shower or storm will remain possible, with lows dipping into the 60s and low to mid 70s by Saturday morning.

A weak cold front will bring more isolated storms to the region on Saturday. A few storms will have the possibility of turning severe. Damaging winds around 60-70 MPH, quarter sized hail (1.00″ in diameter), and flash flooding will all be possible! The greatest likelihood for severe weather will be off the caprock into the Rolling Plains. Timing will be during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs on Saturday will range from the upper 80s to lower and middle 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south around 12-18 MPH. Overnight, isolated strong storms will continue, with temperatures lowering into the middle 60s to lower 70s.

Extended Forecast:

Other than storms on Saturday, this weekend looks to remain dry and mild across the KLBK viewing area! Highs will top out in the upper 80s to middle 90s both days, with lows remaining in the upper 60s to middle 70s. More sunshine is expected to break out across the region. If you plan on being outside for long periods of time, be sure to apply, and appropriately re-apply sunscreen! Winds will be out of the south-southwest each day, with the occasional gust near 25-30 MPH.

Next week, the drier and warmer pattern is forecasted to hang around eastern New Mexico and western Texas! This will be a nice break from the rain, and allow us to dry up a little bit! This is great news for our area farmers. The drier and sunnier conditions will result in more heat units on their crops, which is what most area growers express to be needing right now. Sure, the cooler air has been nice, but we have to remember how that impacts our local crops, and consequently our local economy! This drier and warmer pattern is expected to hang around our region for the next 6-14 day period!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 19th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, August 19th:

Sunrise: 7:12 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:29 PM CDT

Normal High: 92°

Normal Low: 67°

Record High: 103° (1930 & 1943)

Record Low: 54° (1915)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains!

