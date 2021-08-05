KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update: August 5th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 67°. Winds S/SW 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny & warm. High of 95°. Winds SW/S 10-20 MPH.

This morning, we woke up to temperatures still in the 70s! Clouds hung around a little longer than expected overnight, which resulted in a busted forecast! Clouds will begin to exit the region overnight, leaving us with a mostly clear sky and southerly winds around 5-10 MPH. By Friday morning, lows will bottom out in the middle 60s to lower 70s.

Friday will be a warm and sunny day for all of the South Plains. High temperatures are forecasted to top out in the 90s area-wide, with winds out of the south-southwest around 12-18 MPH. Friday night into Saturday morning will remain warm due to strong southwesterly winds around 12-18 MPH. Lows will only drop into the upper 60s to middle 70s.

Temperatures will continue their upward climb on Saturday, with highs ranging through the 90s to lower 100s. Winds will be out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH under a mostly sunny sky. Later in the afternoon and evening hours, a few showers and storms are expected to move over northern portions of the South Plains and the Texas Panhandle. No severe weather is anticipated at this time, but some wind gusts near 50 MPH and locally heavy rain will be possible. Most of the activity will remain north of Lubbock. Saturday night into Sunday morning, a few clouds will hang around as temps fall into the upper 60s to middle 70s.

Sunday will be HOT! Highs will range from 94-104 degrees. Be sure to wear sunscreen, lighter colored clothes, and drink plenty of fluids if you plan on being outdoors for more than 10-15 minutes at a time! Winds will be out of the south around 15-20 MPH, making it feel like a literal blow dryer at times. Be sure to keep your furry friends cool, too! Overnight, lows will remain slightly above average, ranging through the upper 60s and 70s.

Extended Forecast:

As we head into the beginning of next week, high temperatures are expected to remain above average. Abundant sunshine will last across the forecast area through the middle of next week, with rain chances remaining slim. Southwesterly winds are expected to continue to bring in warmer conditions, and could also lead to some patchy blowing dust. Some areas will likely see gusts over 30 MPH from Saturday through Tuesday of next week. Morning lows will also return to above average levels due to the southwesterly winds. By the time Wednesday and Thursday roll around, isolated showers and storms are expected to return to the region, with temperatures returning to seasonal averages.

Current long range models suggest that slightly above average temperatures, and slightly below average precipitation chances will return to all of the South Plains over the next 6-10 day period. This would likely result in high temperatures in the middle to upper 90s and lower 100s, and keep rain chances very isolated across our area. This is good news for farmers, as there is currently a deficit of Cooling Degree Days (CDD) across the region. However, after day 10, it looks like monsoonal moisture will begin to flow back into the region. This will likely increase our rain chances, and decrease temperatures. Here’s to hoping that crops can catch up over the next week or so!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 5th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, August 5th:

Sunrise: 7:03 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:43 PM CDT

Normal High: 94°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 105° (2013)

Record Low: 57° (1990)

Have a fantastic Friday South Plains!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx