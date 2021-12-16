KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update: December 16th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low of 37°. Winds variable 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High of 66°. Winds variable 10-15 MPH.

Clouds will hang around overnight, and even increase in coverage for most! Winds will shift from the southeast to the southwest overnight, maintaining a speed of 8-12 MPH. Low temperatures will range from the low 30s to mid 40s by sunrise on Friday.

Friday will be our last above average day for the short term. Highs will range through the 50s to upper 60s across the region, with a few low 70s possible. We will keep a mostly cloudy sky around the region, with winds out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH. Southerly winds will increase moisture around the region, allowing for a few showers to form over the Rolling Plains. Most areas will remain dry, and those that do see some rain will see less than 1/10th of an inch. We will dry out overnight, with a few more breaks in the clouds! This will allow our temperatures to get pretty chilly, with lows ranging from the upper 20s to low 40s by Saturday morning.

Below average temperatures return to the region on Saturday. A strong surge of cold air will move into the region, keeping our highs in the 40s to low 50s area-wide. Winds will be out of the northeast around 20-25 MPH, with gusts over 30 MPH at times. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the region, with clouds increasing later during the evening and overnight hours. A weak low pressure system could muster up enough moisture to bring in a light wintry mix over the northern Permian Basin and southern South Plains. No accumulation is expected, but it will definitely help to put some into the holiday spirit! Low temperatures will be bone-chilling, ranging from the mid 10s into the upper 20s.

Sunday will be another chilly day, with precipitation chances coming to an end by sunrise. We will see our sky clear throughout the day, but highs will remain in the 40s to low 50s. Winds will be out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH. Sunday night into Monday morning will remain cold, with lows in the upper 10s to lower 30s.

Extended Forecast:

Be sure to enjoy the cooler air while you can, because above average temperatures will return to the region next week! Highs will range from the upper 50s to mid 70s from Monday through Thursday. Winds will occasionally be gusty in nature, approaching 30-35 MPH at times. Morning lows will gradually rise to above average levels, but portions of the South Plains will fall below freezing each morning. Unfortunately, it does not appear that we will have any meaningful precipitation during the forecast period. As we take a look towards Christmas Day, highs will range through the 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Great news for travel, bad news for anyone ‘dreaming of a white Christmas.’

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: December 16th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, December 16th:

Sunrise: 7:45 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:41 PM CDT

Normal High: 55°

Record High: 78° (2016)

Normal Low: 28°

Record Low: 3° (1987)

Have a fabulous Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

