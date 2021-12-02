KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update: December 2nd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 40°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Hot & breezy. Fire Danger. High of 81°. Winds W 22-28 MPH.

A relatively quiet and mild night is in store for the South Plains tonight. We will see a few clouds around the region this evening, before clearing out through the overnight hours. Winds will remain a bit on the breezy side, gusting near 20 MPH at times out of the southwest. Low temperatures will drop into the 30s to mid 40s by sunrise on Friday.

A warm and windy day is expected across West Texas and eastern New Mexico on Friday! High temperatures will peak in the mid 70s to mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky. A few high clouds will be possible throughout the day. Winds will gust out of the west near 40 MPH. Some patchy blowing dust will be possible. With relative humidity values expected to remain around 15-25% throughout the day, this will lead to an elevated risk for fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning is not advised! The latest drought monitor updated shows that 100% of the KLBK viewing area is under some sort of level of drought. Friday night into Saturday morning will feature a weak cold front. Lows will dip into the upper 20s to low 40s.

Saturday will be a more pleasant day across the area! Highs will range from the mid 50s to upper 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. A weak system of low pressure will remain over the Red River Valley on Saturday, bringing isolated showers to extreme northeastern portions of the KLBK viewing area. Little to no rainfall accumulation is expected. Winds will be variable in direction throughout the day, with some areas seeing gusts near 30 MPH. Overnight into Sunday morning will be mild once again, with lows only cooling into the 30s to upper 40s.

High temperatures will warm even further above their seasonal averages by Sunday. Although not as warm as Friday, we will still be 12-18 degrees above average. Highs will range from the mid 60s to mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky, with winds out of the west-northwest around 18-22 MPH. A stronger cold front will move through overnight, resulting in colder temperatures across the South Plains. We will start off Monday morning with temperatures in the mid 20s to upper 30s.

Extended Forecast:

Buckle up your seat belts folks, because we are in for a wild ride of temperatures next week! We will start off on a steep drop, with high temperatures only warming into the mid 40s to mid 50s on Monday, which is 8-12 degrees below average for this time of year! Winds will return on Tuesday, gusting out of the west around 40-45 MPH. This will return our highs into the mid 70s to lower 80s. Clouds increase ahead of a cold front on Tuesday. Late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, a cold front will pass through the region, possibly bringing a few rain showers back into the area! Highs will be 3-5 degrees below average on Wednesday, before winds return to the southwest on Thursday, bringing our high temperatures back to 12-18 degree above average levels.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: December 2nd, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, December 2nd:

Sunrise: 7:35 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:39 PM CDT

Normal High: 58°

Record High: 81° (1995)

Normal Low: 31°

Record Low: 13° (1915 & 1985)

Have a phenomenal Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx