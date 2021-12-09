KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update: December 9th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low of 52°. Winds SW 20-25 MPH, gusts ~35 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Blowing dust. High of 70°. Winds W 30-35 MPH, gusts ~50 MPH.

Wind gusts will increase overnight, with peak gusts around 30-35 MPH out of the southwest. Low temperatures will remain well above average, bottoming out near our average high!!! Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to mid 50s by sunrise on Friday, with a mostly cloudy sky remaining around the region.

Fire weather conditions will intensify drastically on Friday! Relative humidity values will be around 15-25%, with winds gusting out of the west around 45-55 MPH! Plenty of blowing dust is expected around the region, too! This is all due to a powerful storm system that is tracking across the center portion of the country. As it draws closer to the KLBK viewing area, winds will continue to increase. A few sprinkles will be possible early on Friday, but no accumulation is expected. Highs will peak from the 60s to low 70s under a partly cloudy, and dusty sky. Blowing dust is expected most of the day, so it will be best to stay inside as much as possible. A cold front will move through the region Friday evening into Saturday morning. This will shift our winds to the northwest, allowing cold air to usher into the region. Lows will bottom out in the low 20s to low 30s by sunrise on Saturday.

Saturday will be cooler with calmer winds across the region. Highs will range from the upper 40s to mid 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will shift back to the southwest, with occasional gusts around 25 MPH. Enjoy the cooler air while you can, because it will be short-lived. Temperatures will fall below freezing once again Saturday night into Sunday morning, with lows dipping into the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Temperatures will return to above average levels for Sunday, as high temperatures top out in the 60s under a sunny sky. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the southwest, gusting upwards of 25-30 MPH. Sunday night will remain calm across the region, with temperatures lowering into the mid 20s to upper 30s.

Extended Forecast:

High temperatures will warm to 20-25 degrees above average for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Dry air and breezy winds will keep an elevated risk of fire weather around each day. Highs will range through the 70s to low 80s, with low temperatures bottoming out in the mid 30s to mid 40s. By the end of next week, another cold front could head our way. This one looks to have a little more moisture, and even cooler air associated with it! Stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: December 9th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, December 9th:

Sunrise: 7:40 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:39 PM CDT

Normal High: 56°

Record High: 80° (1939)

Normal Low: 29°

Record Low: 5° (1978)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

