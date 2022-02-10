LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low of 32°. Winds WSW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny Clouds late. High of 68°. Winds W→NE 22-28 MPH.

Tonight will be one of the warmest nights we’ve seen over the past several weeks across the South Plains. We’ll keep a clear sky across the region, with winds out of the west-southwest around 10-15 MPH. By sunrise Friday morning, temperatures will only cool into the upper 20s to upper 30s across the region.

Mild temperatures will remain the trend throughout the day on Friday! High temperatures are forecast to peak in the mid 60s to low 70s under a sunny sky. Later in the day, clouds will begin to increase from north to south as a cold front approaches the KLBK viewing area. This cold front will increase our pressure gradient, which will result in strong wind gusts throughout the day. Winds will be out of the west initially, gusting as high as 40 MPH. Behind the cold front, winds will shift to the northeast, with gusts ranging from 30-40 MPH. We’ll keep a mostly cloudy sky around the region overnight, with some snow showers developing over the northern South Plains. A light dusting of snow is possible north of Highway 70, as lows fall into the low 20s to upper 30s.

Saturday will start off cold, with some light snow for some. Below is a map of areas that have the highest likelihood of seeing anywhere from a few flakes, up to a few tenths of an inch of snowfall!

After noon on Saturday, temperatures will warm into the mid 40s to mid 50s. So, any snow that does fall will mostly likely not cause any travel issues, and will only last a short period of time. We’ll see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky by late Saturday afternoon, with winds shifting back to the west. Gusts as high as 35 MPH will be possible. Saturday night through Sunday morning will be quite chilly, with lows ranging from the upper teens to the low 30s.

Temperatures will quickly rebound on Sunday! High temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to upper 60s under a sunny sky. Winds will start off out of the northwest early in the day, before shifting to the southeast later in the day. Gusts will be as high as 30 MPH. Sunday will most likely be the best day out of the next week, so try to get outdoors and take advantage of it if you can! Sunday night into Monday morning will be cold, with lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Extended Forecast:

Next week’s forecast will be BUSY! Highs will range from the mid 60s to mid 70s from Monday through Wednesday, with temperatures swiftly falling behind a strong cold front on Thursday. Strong winds are expected most of next week, with blowing dust and gusts as high as 45-50 MPH possible each day. Showers and storms will increase across the region Wednesday, as a strong storm system approaches from the west. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side. Cold air will rush into the South Plains Wednesday night into Thursday morning, resulting in highs on Thursday occurring at midnight. As the low pressure system tracks through the South Plains, snow is expected to develop across northern portions of the region. It is way too early to talk about snowfall totals, or really any specifics. The exact track of this system, and amount of moisture available, will not be known until the beginning to middle of next week. It will not be until then that we can talk about specifics. Until then, stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for Updates.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: February 10th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, February 10th:

Sunrise: 7:36 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:27 PM CDT

Normal High: 59°

Record High: 88° (2017)

Normal Low: 30°

Record Low: 1° (1929)

Have a great Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

