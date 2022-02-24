LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low of 15°. Wind chill ~ 0°. Winds ESE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. High of 41°. Winds SE 15-20 MPH.

As clouds increase across the region tonight, temperatures will fall into the low teens to mid 20s. We are not expecting any additional wintry precipitation across the region tonight, so roadways should be fine for most locations. Some of the Rolling Plains that still have some ice and snow on the ground could have some slick spots early Friday morning, but most areas should be fine. Winds will be out of the east-southeast around 8-12 MPH.

Friday will be another cold and blustery day across the region. Highs will only warm into the mid 30s to mid 40s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 15-20 MPH, making our feel like temperatures stay in the 30s for most locations throughout the day. Friday night into Saturday morning will remain cold, and could feature a cold rain or light wintry mix over the Rolling Plains. Lows will bottom out in the mid teens to upper 20s.

A few areas across the Rolling Plains could wake up to a light wintry mix Saturday morning. This activity will come to an end around noon, and no significant impacts are expected at this time. Saturday will be another cold and cloudy day across the KLBK viewing area, with temperatures only peaking in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast around 10-15 MPH. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be below average, as temperatures settle in the mid teens to lower 30s.

Spring-like temperatures will move back into eastern New Mexico and western Texas come Sunday, with highs reaching the upper 50s to mid 60s. We’ll also see a mostly sunny sky return to the region, as old man winter loosens his grip on the South Plains. Wins will shift from the northwest to the southwest during the afternoon, with gusts remaining under 20 MPH. By sunrise on Monday, lows will cool into the low 20s to mid 30s.

Extended Forecast:

Above average temperatures will hang around next week, with highs returning to the mid 60s to mid 70s. We’ll see some passing clouds around the region, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky expected each day. Winds will be breezy at times, with gusts nearing 25-30 MPH. Lows will gradually warm back into the low 30s to low 40s by the end of next week.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: February 24th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, February 24th:

Sunrise: 7:22 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:40 PM CDT

Normal High: 62°

Record High: 89° (1918)

Normal Low: 33°

Record Low: 1° (1960)

Have an amazing Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

