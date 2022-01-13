KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update: January 13th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 34°. Winds SE→SW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. High of 70°. Winds W→N 20-30 MPH, gusts ~40-50 MPH.

A clear sky will be replaced by some clouds during the overnight hours Thursday into Friday morning. Our winds will gradually shift from the southeast to the southwest, with sustained speeds ranging from 10-15 MPH. Low temperatures will eventually bottom out in the low 30s to low 40s by sunrise Friday.

Friday will be a day of change across the South Plains. We’ll start the day off with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. During the late morning and early afternoon hours, winds will begin to shift to the west, with gusts increasing to 35-45 MPH! This will bring some blowing dust into the KLBK viewing area. The stronger winds will also result in an increased risk for fire weather conditions. Southern portions of the region are under a critical risk for fire weather Friday. Every single county in our viewing area is under a Fire Weather Watch, with the exception of Curry and Roosevelt counties.

In addition to the strong winds and fire weather potential, we’ll also be dealing with above average temperatures once again. Highs will peak in the low 60s to mid 70s across the region. Later in the evening hours on Friday, a strong cold front will begin to push into the South Plains. This will rapidly shift our winds from the west to the north, allowing for much colder air to filter in. Winds will shift to the north area-wide overnight, with gusts remaining strong. Some locations could see gusts near 40-50 MPH! Blowing dust will continue to remain an issue overnight. By Saturday morning, we’ll still have some blowing dust across the region. Lows will swiftly fall into the low 20s to mid 30s.

Saturday will be a very blustery, yet sunny day across the South Plains. Northerly wind gusts upwards of 40-50 MPH will remain possible throughout the day on Saturday. Although we won’t have much in the way of cloud coverage across the region, we could have periods of reduced visibility thanks to the blowing dust. High temperatures will top out in the mid 30s to mid 40s area-wide, but our wind chill values will remain in the 20s and 30s all day long. Strong winds will eventually begin to calm overnight, as low temperatures plummet into the upper single digits to the low 20s.

After a frigid Saturday, temperatures will quickly rebound on Sunday! Winds will start the day off out of the southwest before eventually shifting to the northwest. Sustained winds around 12-18 MPH are expected. Highs will warm into the mid 50s to mid 60s across the KLBK viewing area under a sunny sky. Sunday night will be pretty cold once again, with lows ranging from the mid teens to the upper 20s.

Extended Forecast:

Get ready for a wild ride in temperatures next week! We’ll start off the work-week on our Martin Luther King Jr. holiday with high temperatures in the mid 50s to mid 60s. We’ll warm up by 10 degrees on Tuesday before we fall nearly 20 degrees on Wednesday. Another sharp drop in temperatures is expected by next Thursday as a strong arctic cold front moves into the South Plains. As of right now, it looks as if any moisture associated with this strong arctic front will remain over the Permian Basin, and the South Plains will remain dry. However; if we were to see precipitation in the South Plains, it would most definitely be in the form of either Snow, Sleet, or Freezing Rain. The KLBK First Warning Weather Team will be monitoring this forecast very closely. To reiterate, we ARE NOT expecting any wintry precipitation across the South Plains next week, at this current time.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: January 13th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, January 13th:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:00 PM CDT

Normal High: 55°

Record High: 79° (1957)

Normal Low: 27°

Record Low: -16° (1963)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains! Try not to blow away!

-Jacob.

