KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update: January 20th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 13°. Wind Chill -5°. Winds SE→SW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, clouds late. High of 49°. Winds S 18-22 MPH.

Another bitter cold night is expected across the South Plains. A clearing sky and calm winds will allow temperatures to cool off efficiently. Low temperatures will range from the upper single digits to the upper teens. Wind chill values will be as low as -5°! In conditions like these, frostbite could occur in as little as 30 minutes! The bus stop forecast for the kiddos Friday morning will be extremely cold, so be sure to bundle them up!

A mostly sunny sky and warmer temperatures will filter into the KLBK viewing area on Friday. We’ll still be below average with high temperatures in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds will be out of the south around 18-22 MPH, with gusts occasionally nearing 30 MPH. Friday night into Saturday morning will be another cold night, with lows in the low teens to mid 20s!

A weak cold front will move through western Texas and eastern New Mexico. This will result in slightly cooler highs, with temperatures peaking in the mid 40s to low 50s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the east-northeast behind the front, with sustained speeds around 10-15 MPH. Another hard freeze will occur Saturday night into Sunday morning, with lows falling into the mid teens to mid 20s.

High temperatures will return to average levels for Sunday, with temperatures topping out in the mid 50s to low 60s under a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Winds will shift from the northwest to the southwest, with gusts as high as 30 MPH possible. Overnight, we’ll keep a few clouds around, with temperatures falling back below freezing. We’ll cool into the mid 20s to low 30s by sunrise on Monday morning.

Extended Forecast:

A few sprinkles, warm temps, and windy conditions will be possible on Monday. After that, another round of below average temperatures will return to the KLBK viewing area. By Wednesday, models try to signal some snow moving into the northern two-thirds of the South Plains. Models have come into better agreement over the past 24 hours! However; this event is still 5 days out, so expect changes in the forecast. Stay up to date with the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates on this potential winter storm throughout the weekend.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: January 20th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, January 20th:

Sunrise: 7:50 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:07 PM CDT

Normal High: 55°

Record High: 78° (1986)

Normal Low: 27°

Record Low: 7° (1940)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

