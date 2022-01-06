KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update: January 6th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Bitter cold. Low of 20°. Winds SE→SW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 61°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

Another cold night is expected across the South Plains tonight, but not as cold as what we were this morning. Lows will bottom out in the lower teens to upper 20s under a mostly clear sky. Winds will be out of the southeast initially, before shifting to the southwest. Gusts as high as 20 MPH will be possible.

After this spill of arctic air, many are ready for some much warmer air across the region. High temperatures will return to above average levels on Friday. Temperatures will peak in the mid 50s to mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southwest, occasionally gusting over 25 MPH. Friday night into Saturday morning will be a bit warmer, with low temperatures only bottoming out in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

Saturday will be the warmest day out of the next seven. Highs will top out in the mid 60s to mid 70s area-wide, with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky around the region. Winds will be out of the west-southwest around 15-20 MPH, with gusts near 30 MPH. A cold front is expected to pass through the region Saturday night into Sunday morning, cooling temperatures into the mid 20s to mid 30s.

High temperatures will fall back below average on Sunday. Highs will only manage to warm into the mid 40s to mid 50s across the region, with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky sticking around. Winds will shift to the northeast behind our cold front, gusting as high as 35 MPH. Another bitter cold night is expected Sunday night into Monday morning, as lows plummet into the lows teens to mid 20s.

Extended Forecast:

High temperatures will remain close to their seasonal averages, topping out in the upper 40s to mid 50s each day. Winds will maintain a westerly component all next week, occasionally varying from northwest to southwest. Morning lows will remain well below freezing from Monday and Tuesday. As clouds increase on Wednesday and Thursday, morning lows will become warmer. Rain chances will increase Tuesday night into Wednesday, remaining in the forecast through Thursday morning. It looks like we could have the potential to see some beneficial rainfall across the region.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: January 6th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, January 6th:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:54 PM CDT

Normal High: 54°

Record High: 79° (1927)

Normal Low: 27°

Record Low: 0° (1971)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx