LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 72°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny & HOT! High of 101°. Winds SW→SE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight will remain mostly clear and warm. Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 60s to upper 70s by sunrise on Friday. We’ll keep a mostly clear sky around the region, with sustained winds around 5-10 MPH out of the south.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be hot, dry, and sunny! Each day will feature a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will range anywhere from 95°-110° each day! We are going to start each day with calm southwesterly winds, and end each day with southeasterly winds around 10-20 MPH. Rain chances will basically remain non-existent. Other than a stray afternoon shower or storm, no rainfall is expected. About 90-95% of our forecast area will remain dry each day. Morning low temperatures will also remain above average, bottoming out anywhere between 65°-85°.

Extended Forecast:

The remainder of our 7-Day forecast will remain HOT and DRY all across the KLBK viewing area. Highs will continue to warm, ranging from 95°-115° across the entire forecast area. A sunny sky and overhead high pressure will result in dangerous heat. Limit time outdoors to 30 minutes to 1 hour at a time. Be sure to drink plenty of water and hydrating fluids. Bring your pets indoors, especially during peak heating hours (Noon – 7 PM). Winds will mainly be out of the south-southwest, with gusts occasionally exceeding 25-30 MPH. These breezy conditions, combined with exceptionally dry vegetation across the region, will bring an increased concern for fire weather conditions. Please be extra cautious with any activities that could result in a spark. Most of the South Plains are under active burn bans, so please continue to avoid any outdoor burning.

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, July 14th:

Sunrise: 6:47 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:59 PM CDT

Average High: 93°

Record High: 111° (2022)

Average Low: 69°

Record Low: 55° (1950 & 1990)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob

