LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 74°. Winds SE→SW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Few evening storms north. High of 94°. Winds SSE 15-20 MPH.

Scattered showers and storms will remain possible north of the Highway 62/82 corridor this evening through the early overnight hours. Some locally heavy rainfall and landspout tornadoes will be possible. Rainfall totals could approach 0.50″ in some locations, and landspout tornadoes could produce wind gusts as high as 60-70 MPH. Once the rain comes to an end, we’ll keep a partly cloudy sky around overnight. By sunrise on Friday, temperatures will bottom out in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Warmer temperatures will occur off the caprock, with winds shifting to the southwest around 8-12 MPH.

Showers and storms, a few of which could produce some damaging wind gusts, will remain possible for both Friday and Saturday. Best rain chances will exist during the late afternoon through late evening hours each day. Some areas could see locally heavy rainfall, with totals approaching 1″! Highs will peak in the upper 80s to upper 90s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky each day, with winds mainly out of the south around 15-20 MPH. Morning lows will remain in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

The HOT and dry conditions will return for Sunday! Highs will climb right back up into the mid 90s to lower 100s, with highs ranging anywhere from 95-108 degrees. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky around the region, with winds quite breezy out of the south-southwest. Sustained speeds of 18-22 MPH are expected, with gusts occasionally exceeding 30 MPH. Temperatures will remain slightly above average overnight. Lows will settle into the upper 60s to lower 80s by sunrise on Monday.

Extended Forecast:

Folks, there are only so many ways for me to say that it is going to be hot and dry. That’ll be the forecast for the remainder of our forecast period, and likely into the first half of August! Highs will range from 95-110 degrees Monday through Thursday under a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Winds will mainly be out of the south with sustained speeds around 10-20 MPH. Dry and breezy conditions will increase the concern of wildfire danger, so please be mindful of your actions! Outdoor burning is extremely discouraged. Please limit any activities that could result in a spark. Morning lows will remain warm, only dropping into the upper 60s to lower 80s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: July 28th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, July 28th:

Sunrise: 6:57 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:50 PM CDT

Average High: 94°

Record High: 105° (1995)

Average Low: 69°

Record Low: 54° (2005)

Have a phenomenal Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob

