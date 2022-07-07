LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Storms early. Partly cloudy. Low of 75°. Winds NE→SW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Isolated P.M. storms. HOT! High of 101°. Winds SW→SE 12-18 MPH.

Scattered showers and storms will continue through the evening hours, before completely diminishing by midnight tonight. This monsoon activity will result in some locally heavy rainfall, with some areas seeing between 0.50″-1.00″. We will keep a partly cloudy sky around the region overnight with winds shifting from the northeast to the southwest by sunrise. Sustained speeds around 10-15 MPH are expected. Lows will bottom out in the upper 60s to low 80s by sunrise on Friday!

Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with activity becoming more isolated each day. If you find yourself under one of these showers or storms, your temperatures will be just a little cooler, but it will likely become much muggier. Highs will remain above average, ranging anywhere from 95-110 degrees across the region. There could even be a few heat advisories issued for areas off the Caprock. We will keep a partly cloudy sky around the region each day. Winds will predominantly be out of the southeast, with sustained speeds around 12-18 MPH. Morning lows will remain well above average, only dropping into the upper 60s to lower 80s around sunrise each morning.

Extended Forecast:

The heat is not expected to let up at all for Monday and Tuesday! Highs will range anywhere from 95-115 degrees across the South Plains. These types of temperatures are extremely dangerous. Please remember to look before you lock your vehicles, and DO NOT take your pets on walks during the day. Sidewalks will be far too hot for them, and will scald the bottoms of their paws. Winds will shift from the south on Monday to the east-northeast on Tuesday as a cold front approaches. We will see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky both days. As our cold front approaches, we will see a few more showers and storms return to the region. Morning lows will remain in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Storm chances return for Wednesday and Thursday as a result of northwesterly flow and a weak cold front. As high pressure re-establishes itself over the four-corners region, it will allow for a few more storms to move into the KLBK viewing area. Some gusty winds and small hail will be possible with any storms that do develop. We will see a partly cloudy sky around eastern New Mexico and western Texas each day. Highs for Wednesday and Thursday will be a little closer to average, ranging anywhere from 90-100 degrees. Morning lows will cool just a bit too, settling in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: July 7th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, July 7th:

Sunrise: 6:43 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:01 PM CDT

Average High: 93°

Record High: 109° (2016)

Average Low: 69°

Record Low: 51° (1952)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob

