LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 71°. Winds SSE→SSW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Few clouds. HOT! High of 98°. Winds SW→SE 12-18 MPH.

Thursday was the hottest day we’ve seen across the KLBK viewing area in almost a week! Some areas warmed to as high as 105°! This evening into the overnight hours will be mild under a mostly clear sky. By sunrise on Friday, lows will bottom out in the mid 60s to mid 70s, with winds out of the south-southwest around 10-15 MPH.

Our forecast will essentially remain the same each day this weekend! Highs will continue to range from 90°-105° each day under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Winds will primarily remain out of the south around 10-20 MPH. Morning lows will settle into the mid 60s to mid 70s each morning. During the afternoon and evening hours of Saturday and Sunday, a pop up shower or two will be possible. Any activity that develops will be exceptionally isolated, with ~98% of our area remaining rain free each day.

Extended Forecast:

Independence Day is this upcoming Monday, July 4th! We have a day full of celebration planned with the 32nd Annual 4th on Broadway event! Please come out and join us. If you’re able to attend, be sure you bring sunscreen and water! Highs will peak in the mid 90s on Monday under a mostly sunny sky. It will be breezy at times, with winds gusting as high as 30-40 MPH! The day kicks off with the Bolton Oil Parade at 9AM. If you can’t come out for the parade, we will be covering it LIVE on KLBK! At 10:30 AM, festivities kick off in Mackenzie Park, lasting through 10 PM! The United Supermarkets Firework Extravaganza starts at 10 PM!

Isolated pop-up storms will remain in the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Highs will continue to range from 90°-105° across the KLBK viewing area under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Winds will remain strong at times out of the south-southwest, with gusts reaching 30-35 MPH. On Thursday, winds will shift to the north later in the day as a weak cold front moves into the region. This could bring a few more showers or storms back into the area, especially over the southern Texas Panhandle. This front will not drastically cool us down, nor will it bring in any meaningful rainfall. Unfortunately, we are not expecting to see any relief to our ongoing drought anytime soon.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: June 30th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, June 30th:

Sunrise: 6:40 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:02 PM CDT

Average High: 93°

Record High: 106° (1957)

Average Low: 68°

Record Low: 57° (1940)

Have a phenomenal Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx