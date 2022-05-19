LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clear, warm, and breezy. Low of 68°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny & hot. Fire danger. High of 100°. Winds WSW 18-22 MPH.

Tonight, temperatures will remain WELL above average. Lows will only cool into the mid to low 60s, with the Rolling Plains only cooling into the mid 70s! We should be in the mid to upper 50s this time of year. We will keep a clear sky across the region, with winds gusting as high as 30 MPH at times.

Friday will be our last above average day for the next week! High temperatures will soar into the mid 90s to lower 100s under a mostly sunny sky. A strong cold front is slated to pass through the area late Friday evening through the overnight hours. Compressional heating ahead of the front will keep our temperatures above average, and our winds relatively strong. Gusts as high as 40 MPH can be expected out of the west-southwest. These two conditions, combined with low relative humidity values, will result in critical fire weather conditions! A Red Flag Warning is in effect for most of the region from 11 AM through 8 PM CDT. As the cold front clears the region Friday night into Saturday morning, winds will shift to the northeast as lows vary from the mid 40s to upper 60s.

Saturday will be BEAUTIFUL across the South Plains! It will be a bit breezy earlier in the day, but by late afternoon winds should begin to calm. Highs will only warm into the low 70s to low 80s under a mostly sunny sky, with winds out of the northeast around 15-20 MPH. Saturday night through Sunday morning will arguably be chilly, as lows settle in the low 40s to low 50s! Northwestern portions of the South Plains will cool into the mid to upper 30s!!! A freeze or frost is not expected.

Clouds will increase on Sunday. We’ll have a mostly cloudy sky around the region, with highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Winds will gradually shift from the northeast to the southeast, with sustained speeds around 12-18 MPH. Moisture will increase later in the day, possibly resulting in a few showers over southern areas. No meaningful rainfall is expected Sunday evening through the overnight hours. Rain could increase by Monday morning, as lows bottom out in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Extended Forecast:

A strong storm system will move into the South Plains early next week. This will keep our temperatures below average, and possibly even bring in more rainfall to the region! As of right now, there is still a lot of discrepancy amongst forecast models, but all show precipitation returning to the region. Some models show as much as 3-4″ of rainfall over portions of the South Plains, and others show some areas remaining completely dry. Be sure to stay with the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates throughout the weekend! We’ll keep you up to date on next week’s severe weather and heavy rain potential. Download the KLBK First Warning Weather App today, free for both IOS and Android.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: May 19th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, May 19th:

Sunrise: 6:44 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:44 PM CDT

Average High: 85°

Record High: 105° (1996)

Average Low: 58°

Record Low: 42° (1915 & 1971)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

