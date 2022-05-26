LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Low of 58°. Winds SE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Breezy and hot. High of 95°. Winds S 15-20 MPH.

Tonight will be another calm and clear night across the region, as lows settle into the mid 50s to mid 60s. Winds will remain calm, with sustained speeds out of the southeast around 8-12 MPH through sunrise on Friday.

The furnace starts to get cranked back up on Friday! High temperatures will peak in the 90s to lower 100s under a mostly sunny sky. Some patchy blowing dust will be possible, as winds could gust as high as 30-35 MPH out of the south. If you’re heading out Friday night, it’s going to be a nice one! Temperatures will eventually bottom out in the 60s to low 70s by sunrise on Saturday.

The South Plains is in for a sweltering Saturday! Highs soar into the mid 90s and lower 100s during the afternoon and evening hours. It will be breezy at times, resulting in an increased risk for fire weather conditions across our western areas. Gusts as high as 30-35 MPH are expected, with some patchy blowing dust possible. We will see a partly cloudy sky across the region, with possible even a few showers over northeastern areas late in the day! No accumulating rainfall is expected. Mild temperatures will hang around overnight as winds remain breezy. We’ll only drop into the mid 60s to mid 70s by sunrise on Sunday.

Sunday will remain warm and windy across eastern New Mexico and western Texas. Highs will climb into the mid 90s to lower 100s once again, with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky remaining across the KLBK viewing area. Winds will gust as high as 45 MPH, with blowing dust possible for most. Sunday night through Monday morning will remain windy, with gusts as high as 30-40 MPH expected. Temperatures will eventually cool into the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Extended Forecast:

Memorial Day will be hot across the region. If you have any outdoor activities planned, be sure to stay hydrated and stay cool. PLEASE remember to look before you lock your vehicles. Leaving your children or pets unattended in a locked vehicle in this type of heat could turn fatal in as little as 20 minutes. As we head into the Tuesday through Thursday time frame, we will be tracking another storm system that will bring back the chance for more showers and storms across most of the KLBK viewing area. Highs will cool from the 90s on Tuesday, to the mid 70s and mid 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. It’s too early to talk rainfall totals, but some locally heavy amounts look likely! Be sure to download the KLBK First Warning Weather App to receive severe weather alerts, and to track storms as they begin to move into your area!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: May 26th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, May 26th:

Sunrise: 6:41 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:48 PM CDT

Average High: 88°

Record High: 102° (2018)

Average Low: 61°

Record Low: 43° (1950)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

