LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clear and calm. Low of 52°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High of 93°. Winds W 10-15 MPH.

After a picture-perfect day across the South Plains, a beautiful night is expected to follow. We will keep a clear sky around through the overnight hours. Winds will remain calm out of the south, with sustained speeds around 5-10 MPH. Temperatures will settle into the mid 40s to mid 50s by sunrise on Friday.

Our warming trend kicks back into western Texas and eastern New Mexico on Friday! Highs will return to the upper 80s to mid and upper 90s under a sunny sky. Winds will be out of the west, with gusts upwards of 20-25 MPH. Temperatures will remain pretty close to average overnight, as we bottom out in the 50s to low 60s on Saturday morning.

Saturday will be our warmest day of the year so far! High temperatures will vary from the mid 90s, to as warm as 105° across portions of the Rolling Plains! Be sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen! If you plan on heading out to the polls, you may want to head there early in order to avoid the heat. Wind gusts will be strong at times on Saturday, with peak gusts of 30 MPH. A Fire Weather Watch is currently in effect for Saturday from 10 AM through 9 PM CDT for all of the KLBK viewing area. Outdoor burning, or any activities that could result in a spark, should be postponed. Saturday night through sunrise on Sunday will remain warm, with lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s across the region.

Another hot day is expected across the KLBK viewing area for our Mother’s Day! Highs will flirt with the triple digits across the region, with most areas peaking in the mid to upper 90s. We’ll see a sunny sky across the region, so please stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and look before you lock! It’ll only take around 10-15 minutes to receive a sunburn. Be sure to ALWAYS look in your vehicle to make sure your pets and children are out of it before you lock it! In temperatures like these, this mistake could turn fatal in as little as 15-20 minutes. We will be concerned with the potential for fire weather conditions once again, as gusty winds out of the southwest remain sustained around 22-28 MPH, with pek gusts as high as 40-45 MPH. Some blowing dust is likely, too. Sunday night into Monday morning will be warm, with lows in the 60s to low 70s.

Extended Forecast:

We will remain above average as we head into the work-week next week. Highs will remain in the upper 80s to lower 100s. Clouds and rain chances will increase on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a few storms on the strong to severe side! Right now, it appears locally large hail will be the main concern. Details will become more apparent as we head into the latter part of the weekend and into early next week. Unfortunately, this will not be a drought-buster. In fact, most areas are expected to remain rain free. Morning lows will remain seasonably warm, only cooling into the upper 50s to lower 70s by sunrise each morning.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: May 5th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, May 5th:

Sunrise: 6:55 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:34 PM CDT

Average High: 81°

Record High: 99° (1940, 2012, and 2014)

Average Low: 53°

Record Low: 34° (1953)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains! Stay cool out there!

-Jacob.

