KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update: November 11th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low of 36°. Winds SW/NW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Morning cold front. High of 59°. Winds NE 20-25 MPH.

Another clear and chilly night is in store for the South Plains. Low temperatures are forecasted to bottom out in the 30s to mid 40s by sunrise on Friday. Winds will start the night off out of the southwest, eventually shifting to the northwest around sunrise as a cold front passes through the KLBK viewing area. Winds will gust over 20 MPH behind the front.

Friday will feel a lot more like November across western Texas and eastern New Mexico! Highs will be even cooler on Friday, only reaching the mid 50s to mid 60s. We will keep a mostly sunny sky around the region, with breezy winds out of the northeast. Wind gusts could occasionally approach 40 MPH. Winds will begin to calm during the late afternoon and evening hours on Friday. High school football looks nice, just a little chilly. Temperatures will likely be in the low 40s for most by the end of the 4th quarter! Friday night into Saturday morning will be the coldest night in our forecast period. Lows will range from the mid 20s to upper 30s. Areas like Lubbock could very well see their first freeze of the season! Be sure to bring in any potted plants and pets that are sensitive to the freezing temperatures.

Temperatures on Saturday will warm up rather quickly. Winds will shift back to the southwest during the early morning hours, bringing warmer air back into the region. Highs will peak in the upper 60s to mid 70s under a sunny sky, with winds out of the southwest around 20-25 MPH. Gusts near 35-40 MPH are expected. Texas Tech takes on Iowa State in The Jones, with a kickoff time of 2:30 PM CDT. If you plan on heading out to the game, be sure to pack the sun shades! Saturday night into Sunday morning looks to be another cool and clear night, with low temperatures dropping into the mid 30s to upper 40s.

A weak cold front will push through the South Plains on Sunday, slightly reducing our high temperatures. We will warm into the low 60s to mid 70s on Sunday, with winds out of the northeast around 18-22 MPH. Some gusts over 30 MPH are likely. Sunday night into Monday morning will remain chilly, with lows ranging from the upper 20s to mid 40s.

Extended Forecast:

A rather benign forecast will remain in effect from Monday through Wednesday of next week. A weak ridge will build in, warming our high temperatures to above average levels. Daytime highs will range from the low 70s to upper 80s for the first half of next week. Winds will remain breezy out of the southwest, with an occasional gust or two topping 40 MPH. By the time Thursday blows in, we will see another cold front move into the KLBK viewing area. As of now, it looks like this front will only cool us off, and not bring us any rainfall. Behind the front, winds will shift back to the northeast, allowing for overnight lows to get back down close to freezing.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: November 11th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, November 11th:

Sunrise: 7:16 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:47 PM CDT

Normal High: 66°

Record High: 82° (1956)

Normal Low: 38°

Record Low: 16° (1947 & 1950)

Have a fabulous Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx