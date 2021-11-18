KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update: November 18th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Near freezing again. Low of 30°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: More clouds and warmer. High of 65°. Winds SW 18-22 MPH.

A clear and cold night is in store for the South Plains. It will be a bright night as our full moon illuminates the sky. After midnight, specifically at 3:02 AM CDT, a nearly total lunar eclipse will occur! This will be the longest eclipse -in duration- of the century, and the longest one in nearly 600 years! If you plan on going outside, you’ll want to bring a thick coat! By sunrise on Friday, low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 20s to mid 30s, with calm winds out of the south.

Friday will be a pretty typical day across the South Plains! Highs will range from the upper 50s to mid 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will increase out of the southwest, gusting up to 30 MPH at times! Clouds are forecasted to hang around the region Friday night, only letting temperatures fall into the mid 30s to mid 40s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Southwesterly winds will bump our highs up to above average levels on Saturday! We will see temperatures peak in the mid 70s to low 80s, with winds gusting upwards of 30 MPH. A mostly cloudy sky will move across the entire KLBK viewing area. Saturday night, Texas Tech takes on OSU at The Jones, with a kickoff time of 7 PM CDT! If you plan on heading out to the games, winds will remain breezy with a cloudy sky across the region. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be mild, with lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Sunday will feature a cold front during the morning hours. High temperatures will peak pretty close to average for this time of year. We’ll warm into the mid 50s to mid 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the northeast, sustained, at 22-28 MPH. Gusts upwards of 40 MPH are expected. Sunday night will be chilly as clouds begin to exit the region. Lows will settle in the mid 20s to mid 30s by sunrise Monday.

Extended Forecast:

Next week is the busiest travel week of the year across the country! High temperatures will range from the upper 50s to mid 70s Monday through Wednesday, with clouds passing through the region. Morning lows will range from the upper 20s to mid 40s. By Thanksgiving Day, our next weather system will begin to enter the South Plains. This will increase cloud coverage and decrease temperatures. Highs from Thursday through Saturday will remain well below average, topping out in the low 40s to mid 50s. Some scattered showers or drizzle will likely occur. In terms of how much rainfall we could see, not much is expected at this point. However, as the forecast becomes clearer over the coming days, we’ll begin to get a better idea. Stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates throughout the weekend!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: November 18th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, November 18th:

Sunrise: 7:22 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:43 PM CDT

Normal High: 63°

Record High: 82° (1942 & 1999)

Normal Low: 35°

Record Low: 16° (1951)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains! Stay warm tonight!

-Jacob.

