KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update: October 14th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clear & breezy. Low of 44°. Winds NW 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny & cool. High of 66°. Winds NNE 20-30 MPH.

Tonight, a cold front will push into the South Plains, slowly bringing in the coldest air that we have seen so far this season. Although the colder air will not abruptly arrive, tonight will still be chilly. Lows will bottom out in the upper 30s to low 50s under a clear sky, with winds gusting out of the north upwards of 30 MPH.

Friday will be cool and breezy across the KLBK viewing area. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s to upper 60s under a mostly sunny sky. A few clouds will be possible over the Rolling Plains. Winds will remain breezy through the morning and afternoon hours. Gusts will exceed 30 MPH at times. Winds will eventually calm during the evening hours, as clouds exit eastern portions of the region. Low temperatures will drop close to freezing for some Friday night into Saturday morning, which is why a Freeze Watch has been issued from 4-8 AM CDT for Parmer, Castro, Bailey, and Lamb counties. In the advisory area, lows will range from the upper 20s to lower 30s. Elsewhere, lows will fall into the lower 30s to low 40s by sunrise on Saturday.

Another below average day is expected on Saturday. High temperatures will peak in the mid 60s to mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will shift back to the south around 10-15 MPH. Overnight, calm winds and a clear sky will lead to the possibility of a light freeze to the north of Highway 70 once again. Lows will fall into the low 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday will be absolutely gorgeous across the KLBK viewing area. High temps will warm into the mid 60s to mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will remain out of the south, increasing to 15-20 MPH. Sunday night into Monday morning will not be as cold, as clouds increase and winds remain breezy out of the south. Lows will be close to average, varying from the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Extended Forecast:

Next week, warmer air will move into the South Plains for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will return to the mid 70s to mid 80s under a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southwest each day, gusting near 30 MPH. Morning lows will remain in the upper 30s to upper 40s. A cold front will move in on Wednesday, dropping high temperatures back down close to average. Highs will retreat to the upper 60s to mid 70s for Wednesday and Thursday, with isolated showers returning to the northern Permian Basin. Lows will remain constant in the upper 30s to low 50s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: October 14th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, October 14th:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:14 PM CDT

Normal High: 76°

Record High: 97° (2020)

Normal Low: 49°

Record Low: 31° (1969)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

