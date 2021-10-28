KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update: October 28th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Blustery and clear. Low of 38°. Winds NNW 12-18 MPH, Gusts ~30 MPH.

Tomorrow: Breezy and sunny. High of 72°. Winds NW 18-22 MPH, Gusts ~35 MPH.

After another day of wind, many may be wondering when it will end! Unfortunately, it looks like the bluster conditions will stick around through at least the evening and overnight hours tonight. We will keep a clear sky around the region, with wind out of the north-northwest at 12-18 MPH. Some areas will gust as high as 30 MPH! Temperatures will be below average once again, ranging from the low 30s to low 40s by sunrise on Friday.

High temperatures will be just a few degrees warmer by Friday afternoon! Highs will range from the mid 60s to mid 70s under a sunny sky. Winds will occasionally be strong, gusting out of the northwest up to 40 MPH. High School Football is looking pretty nice across the region! Just be sure to take a light jacket with you. Temperatures from 5-10 PM will range from the low 70s to low 50s! Friday night into Saturday morning will be chilly once again, with temperatures dropping into the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Saturday will be the warmest day during our forecast period. Winds will shift back to the southwest, bringing in some warm and even dry air into the South Plains. Winds will be sustained at 15-20 MPH, with gusts approaching 35 MPH at times for some. High temperatures are forecasted to peak in the mid 70s to mid 80s under a sunny sky. Clouds will begin to increase during the late afternoon and evening hours as a cold front starts to make its way into the region. Winds will shift from the southwest to the north-northwest overnight, allowing low temperatures to bottom out in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Halloween falls on a Sunday this year, so most kiddos will likely partake in trick-or-treating activities on Sunday evening! Temperatures are forecasted to be slightly below average throughout the day on Sunday, with high temperatures maxing out in the mid 60s to mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the northeast, sustained, around 18-22 MPH. Sunday evening will be chilly, so it wouldn’t hurt to take a jacket or blanket out with the kiddos! From 5-10 PM, temperatures will range from the mid 60s into the upper 40s. Sunday night into Monday morning will be cold, as low temperatures fall into the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Extended Forecast:

November begins on Monday, and the weather is expected to match the date! Highs will warm into the mid 60s to mid 70s, which is right where they’re supposed to be for this time of year! We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the region, with possibly a few showers over northern and eastern portions of the KLBK viewing area. A strong cold front is expected to pass through the area Monday evening into Tuesday morning, making for a cool and dreary Election Day on Tuesday! Highs will only warm into the mid 40s to mid 50s under a cloudy sky, with scattered rain showers expected. Cooler conditions will stick around through the end of next week, with isolated chances of rain each day. Morning lows will likely be flirting with freezing in the city of Lubbock, especially on Wednesday and Thursday mornings!

There is still a lot of uncertainty with next week’s forecast. For example, models have a 28 degree spread in high temperatures for Thursday of next week. As of right now, we are sticking with the current forecast of below average temperatures, and slightly above average precipitation. Be sure to keep it tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates on next week’s cool down!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: October 28th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, October 28th:

Sunrise: 8:03 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:59 PM CDT

Normal High: 71°

Record High: 91° (1943)

Normal Low: 43°

Record Low: 25° (1925 & 1970)

Have a fabulous Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

