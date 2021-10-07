KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update: October 7th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 58°. Winds SW 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Clouds increase. High of 92°. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

Tonight, above average temperatures and a few clouds are expected across the region. Lows will fall into the mid 50s to mid 60s by sunrise on Friday, with winds out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH.

Friday will be another warm day across the South Plains! Our average high this time of year is 78°. High temperatures are forecasted to be 10-15 degrees above average, peaking in the upper 80s to mid 90s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be quite breezy out of the southwest, with gusts occasionally approaching 30 MPH. Due to the breezier nature of the winds, and the drier air, fire weather will be a concern. Please be extra cautious about partaking in any outdoor cooking. Outdoor burning of any kind is not recommended. Friday night into Saturday morning will remain above average, with lows only dropping into the upper 50s to mid 60s.

A new record high is forecasted for Saturday. The current record high temperature from October 9th is 93°, and was set back in 1965. The current forecast calls for a high temperature of 95° in the city of Lubbock. Region-wide, temperatures are forecasted to top out in the upper 80s to upper 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will remain breezy, with gusts near 35 MPH at times. Some patchy blowing dust is also expected. Fire weather will continue to remain a concern on Saturday. If you happen to be grilling for the Tech vs. TCU homecoming game, please use extra caution! Those of you heading out to the game, be sure to stay hydrated, and wear your sunscreen! Saturday night into Sunday morning will remain warm, with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Sunday will be a day of change across the South Plains. A cold front will begin to move into the KLBK forecast area by Sunday afternoon into the evening hours. High temperatures will warm into the 80s to low 90s, with winds gusting upwards of 30 MPH out of the southwest. During the evening and overnight hours, winds will begin to shift to the northwest as the front passes through. This cold front will bring a few showers to the Texas Panhandle, northern fringes of the South Plains, and across the Rolling Plains. Some storms will be possible, but are expected to remain below severe limits at this time.

Extended Forecast:

Cooler temps will return on Monday, with highs ranging from the upper 70s to mid 80s. We will warm back up ahead of our next storm system on Tuesday, with highs ranging through the 80s to lower 90s. Models are still struggling on a solution to next week’s storm system, but confidence is increasing that we will see strong to severe storms across eastern portions of the KLBK viewing area Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. As of right now, areas along and to the east of the Interstate 27/ Highway 87 corridor have the greatest chance of seeing rainfall next week. Storms look to be capable of strong winds, hail, and possibly even a few tornadoes. Be sure to stay with the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates on this storm system as it draws closer to the South Plains. After morning showers and storms on Wednesday, a nice afternoon will set up. Slightly below average temperatures will stick around for Wednesday afternoon, with more seasonal temperatures returning for Thursday.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: October 7th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, October 7th:

Sunrise: 7:46 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:23 PM CDT

Normal High: 79°

Record High: 98° (1972)

Normal Low: 52°

Record Low: 31° (1952)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

