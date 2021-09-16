KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update: September 16th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 64°. Winds SSE 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 94°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight, clouds will increase over the Rolling Plains. A stray shower may develop off the caprock, but the likelihood of that happening isn’t all that great. Winds will be out of the south-southeast around 8-12 MPH, with temperatures falling into the upper 50s to upper 60s by sunrise on Friday.

Friday looks to be a warm and mostly sunny day across the KLBK viewing area! High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to the mid and upper 90s, with winds out of the south-southeast around 12-18 MPH. High pressure will begin to build back into the region from west to east. Eastern areas could see a few showers and storms after 4 PM on Friday. If you plan on heading out to any area high school football games, be sure to take you rain jacket or umbrella with you just in case. Isolated showers will remain possible off the caprock until midnight. Lows will bottom out in the upper 50s to upper 60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be a degree or three cooler thanks to a weak front that will move into the South Plains on the east side of our ridge of high pressure! High temperatures are forecasted to max out in the mid 80s to mid 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH. Texas Tech takes on Florida International University at The Jones, with a kickoff time slated for 6 PM! If you plan on partaking in any tailgating, be sure to dress for the heat! Wear lighter colored clothes, drink plenty of water, and always look before you lock your vehicle! Saturday night into Sunday morning will be mild and mostly clear, with temperatures lowering into the upper 50s to upper 60s.

High temperatures will remain above average on Sunday. We will peak in the upper 80s to mid 90s under a sunny sky! Winds will be out of the south around 10-15 MPH. Sunday night into Monday morning will be warm, with lows ranging from the mid 60s to the mid 70s.

Extended Forecast:

As our atmosphere compresses ahead of a strong cold front on Monday, high temperatures are forecasted to soar to near record levels! Our record high temperature for Monday is 98°, and was set back in 1977. The current forecast calls for us to tie that record! Winds will be quite breezy on Monday, gusting out of the southwest near 35 MPH! Some blowing dust will be possible. Sunday night into Monday is when a strong cold front is expected to enter the KLBK viewing area. Winds will shift to the north, with gusts near 35-40 MPH. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will drop to their seasonal averages, with morning lows ranging from the 40s to the 50s. Unfortunately, no rainfall is expected at this time, which means drought conditions will continue to spread across the South Plains. We are watching for the possibility of another cold front by the end of next week, which could cool us off even more!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 16th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, September 16th:

Sunrise: 7:31 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:52 PM CDT

Normal High: 85°

Record High: 100° (1965)

Normal Low: 60°

Record Low: 42° (1951)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx