KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update: September 2nd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Storms west. Low of 72°. Winds S 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 93°. Winds SW/SE 10-20 MPH.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible once again this evening into the overnight hours. The best chance of rain will remain over western portions of the KLBK viewing area. Some areas could see over 0.50″ of rainfall! Low temperatures will fall into the middle 60s and middle 70s by sunrise on Friday!

Friday will be a warm day, with highs ranging from the middle 80s to upper 90s under a partly cloudy sky. A few showers will be possible, but coverage is expected to be more isolated than what we’ve seen over the past several days. Areas out west will still have the best chance of seeing showers and storms. Winds will be out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH. Overnight, we will remain dry and mild, with temperatures bottoming out in the middle 60s to middle 70s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be warm across the region throughout the day. Highs will top out in the middle 80s to upper 90s. Winds will be out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH. During the evening hours, a weak cold front will begin to enter the South Plains from the Texas Panhandle. This will bring an increase in shower and storm coverage late Saturday night through Sunday. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Attention Fall lovers! Sunday will consist of slightly below average temperatures accompanied by showers and storms. Highs will range from the upper 70s to upper 80s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Showers and storms will be possible area wide, with winds out of the east around 8-12 MPH. Showers will linger overnight, with low temperatures ranging from the middle 50s to upper 60s. Some areas could pick up around 1″ of rainfall on Sunday!

Extended Forecast:

Temperatures will remain around, if not slightly below, average Monday through Wednesday of next week. By the end of next week, it looks like high pressure will reclaim its reign over the South Plains, bringing above average temperatures back into the KLBK viewing area. Highs will return to the upper 80s to upper 90s, with lows in the middle 60s to middle 70s. Rain chances will stick around through Tuesday. After Tuesday, models don’t signal for any more rainfall for the foreseeable future.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 2nd, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, September 2nd:

Sunrise: 7:22 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:11 PM CDT

Normal High: 89°

Actual High: 92° (+3° above average)

Record High: 101° (1947)

Normal Low: 65°

Actual Low: 74° (+10° above average)

Record Low: 50° (1915, 1950, & 1955)

Have a fabulous Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

