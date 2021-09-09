KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update: September 9th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 66°. Winds S 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Hazy and hot. High of 98°. Winds SSW 15-25 MPH.

Tonight will be calm and mild across the region. We will be a few degrees warmer than what we have been over the past two days. Lows will fall into the 60s under a clear sky. Winds will be out of the south around 8-12 MPH.

Friday will feel like summer across the South Plains! High temperatures will range from the mid 90s to low 100s under a hazy sky. Please make sure to check your vehicle before you lock your doors, and make sure you aren’t leaving any children or pets in the car! Unfortunately, a situation like that could turn fatal in as little as 15-20 minutes in this type of heat. The haze across the region is actually smoke from wildfires that are ongoing across the western United States. Here across the KLBK viewing area, winds will be a bit breezy, gusting upwards of 30 MPH out of the south-southwest. Friday evening will be a hot one for High School football! Be sure to stay cool and hydrated if you plan on being outdoors for extended periods of time. Friday night will be comfortable and clear, with lows dropping into the 60s by sunrise on Saturday.

Saturday is going to be a busy day across the Hub City! Texas Tech will be taking on the Lumberjacks from SFA, with a kickoff time around 6 PM. If you plan on tailgating for the game, please make sure that you are drinking plenty of water, and staying hydrated! High temperatures will peek in the middle 90s to lower 100s again on Saturday, with abundant sunshine across the region. If you plan on being outside for extended periods of time, be sure to wear sunscreen and lighter colored clothes! Around kickoff, temperatures will still be in the middle 90s. Saturday night will remain slightly warmer than average, with temperatures lowering into the 60s.

Sunday will be a bit cooler than previous days, but highs will still remain above average! Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s to lower 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Our haze will begin to diminish across the region. Winds will stay out of the south-southwest around 15-20 MPH. As high pressure weakens over the South Plains, a series of ‘cold’ fronts will enter the region. The first of which will arrive sometime on Sunday. We will remain dry as temperatures continue to cool. Overnight lows are forecasted to bottom out from the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Extended Forecast:

As we head into the work week next week, high temperatures will continue to fall back to their seasonal averages. A stronger trough will likely send some cooler air into the region by Wednesday into Thursday of next week. This trough will send in a cold front, that could actually increase our rain chances for Wednesday and Thursday. Right now, our overall confidence is low with this system, so rain chances will remain minimal at this point in time. Be sure to stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for forecast updates!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 9th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, September 9th:

Sunrise: 7:27 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:01 PM CDT

Normal High: 87°

Record High: 99° (1984)

Normal Low: 62°

Record Low: 41° (2020)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

