LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Windy and warm, with extreme fire danger! High of 87°. Winds SW 30-45 MPH.

Tonight: Cold front arrives overnight. Low of 49°. Winds NW 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Cooler, but still windy. High of 69. Winds NW 22-28 MPH.

Extreme fire danger will threaten the entire KLBK viewing area today as dry, extremely windy conditions take hold over the South Plains. Today will be a Weather Aware Day!

A powerful jet stream storm system is crossing the Rockies today, and this is going to induce very strong winds today. Winds will get very strong after about 11am as the momentum from aloft comes down to the surface. Wind speeds sustained between 30 and 45 mph are likely, and gusts could easily reach over 60 mph especially in our northwestern corner near Clovis.

The strongest winds will come in the mid to late afternoon, which unfortunately coincides with the lowest relative humidity values of the day. Humidity will be below 10% this afternoon, which is plenty dry for extremely critical fire weather conditions to develop. Our vegetation is still intensely dry after a mostly rain free winter, and that plus the dry and windy conditions will make this afternoon potentially dangerous. Fires that ignite will spread very quickly. On days like today, we call on everyone to do their part and take the necessary precautions to prevent fires from forming. Be careful with any activities that could result in a spark, don’t discard cigarette butts out your window, be wary of parking in tall grass if your car has a catalytic converter, and secure any chains that might drag under your vehicle. 9 out of every 10 fires spark from human activity, so we can prevent most fires if we all use caution today.

Blowing dust will also be present today, with a brown sky expected to develop around lunchtime and persist the rest of the day. Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s. with no clouds in the sky

Tonight, a cold front will sweep in and bring some cooler air by sunrise tomorrow. Windy conditions will persist tomorrow and bring another day of fire danger, though it will not be nearly as intense as Tuesday’s fire threat. Highs will be a good deal cooler, with a high of 69 expected against a northwest wind of 22 to 28 mph.

Better weather will build in for the end of the week, with highs staying on the warm side of average. Another weak front will swing through on Saturday, but no chance of rain is showing up at least for the next week. Anytime the wind comes up, fire weather will be a big concern this week.

Stay safe out there, South Plains!

Jack Maney