LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Pleasant and mild! High of 73°. Winds SE 12-18 MPH.

Tonight: Humid air arrives overnight, with increasing clouds before dawn Low of 51°. Winds S 8-13 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, with a few isolated showers possible NW. Chance of rain: 10%. High of 79°. Winds S 15-20 MPH.

Get ready to get outside this afternoon, because nearly perfect weather will be in place across the entire area this afternoon!

It was a bit of a cold start to the day, though, as temperatures fell down to the upper 30s and low 40s for our lows this morning. Clear skies will allow for quick warming through the day today, with temperatures rising to the low to mid 70s later on today. Winds will stay generally light today, around 12 to 18 mph out of the southeast. The mild temperatures, gentle winds, and clear skies will lead to nearly perfect outdoor conditions today, so make sure you open some windows and schedule a little time outdoors!

Tonight, winds will turn out of the south, and this will bring in a wave of more humid air through the overnight hours. Consequently, cloudcover will increase, and temperatures will be a bit milder tomorrow morning with a low of 51.

Tomorrow, clouds will be a bit thicker through the day, with mostly cloudy conditions expected all day. There will be some sun from time to time, though, and the increased cloudcover will slow our usual warming process down a bit, with highs expected in the upper 70s.

A few showers and storms are expected to develop in the mountains of New Mexico and move quickly off to the east around mid-afternoon, and these could arrive at the TX/NM border by early evening. The majority of this rain activity is expected to remain north, affecting the Panhandle more than the South Plains. We could see an isolated shower or storm clip the northern portion of our viewing area, but chances of this look quite low, with rain chances generally around 10% with some areas as high as 20%. This will not provide meaningful drought relief, and most areas will remain dry tomorrow.

Extended Forecast:

Upper level high pressure will dominate our area for the next 5 days, providing generally dry and warm conditions until the weekend. Temperatures will rise into the 90s on Thursday and Friday, with winds coming up on Friday enough to give rise to more fire weather concerns.

A storm system passing well to the north will slide a weak cold front in Friday night or early Saturday morning, providing a slight cooldown but no rain chances. Some rain may be possible to our south and east as that front encounters better moisture in Central Texas, but it looks like it will be too little too late for the South Plains, and dry conditions will persist for the next week.

Jack Maney