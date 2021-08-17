KLBK Tuesday AM Weather Update: August 17th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Very mild temperatures, scattered storms developing after 3pm. Chance of Rain: 30% High of 82°. Winds S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Cool, some lingering storms after midnight. Low of 65°. Chance of rain: 20%. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Pleasantly warm, more storms possible. Chance of Rain: 20%. High of 86. Winds SE 15-20 MPH.

We had a really good rainstorm during the overnight hours! Lubbock picked up a full inch of rain, and some folks wound up with nearly 2 inches in the rain bucket! More storms are possible today, but otherwise, today will be a great day to get outside and do some outdoor activities. Temperatures will stay over ten degrees below our average high, with 82 degrees in Lubbock this afternoon and a light breeze out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

The storms overnight left plenty of moisture in their wake, and that will be instrumental in developing storms once again this afternoon. Generally after 3pm, storms will initiate off of leftover outflow boundaries from the storms overnight. The best rain chances will be from Lubbock to the south and east where the best moisture is in place, but storm development will be quite random this afternoon so we can’t completely rule out a few storms out west today.

Tonight, storms should move off to the east and leave us with a mostly dry overnight, though a few lingering showers are possible.

Tomorrow, some storms are again expected, though they will be a bit less numerous than today, with only about a 20% chance. The weak troughing that gave us the upper level support to generate more widespread rainfall will move off toward the Great Lakes, allowing us to warm up a bit more and dry out some toward the end of the week. A few isolated storms will be possible, through the weekend, but generally becoming more sparse with time. A stronger trough will enter the northwestern US and move over the Rockies, but will not dig far enough south to have much effect on our weather other than crushing the usual persistent upper level ridge and shoving it out over the North Pacific Ocean. This will mean that our warmup toward the weekend will be a little less pronounced, with temperatures returning to about normal levels by the weekend.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Jack Maney