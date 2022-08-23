LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Mildly warm with a stray shower or two. Chance of rain: 10%. High of 82°. Winds NE 8-13 MPH.

Tonight: Drying out and clearing through the night Chance of rain: 10%. Low of 64°. Winds ENE 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: A few lingering showers to the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm. Chance of rain: 10%. High of 80°. Winds ENE 10-15 MPH.

The rain is just about gone, and we are going to be settling in for a very comfortable and calm week of weather, especially by August standards!

With the storm system that gave us the rains this weekend now far to the east, we are still left with a bit of moisture in the area, especially near the surface. The atmosphere will be drying out from the top down today, which will limit our rainfall potential to just a few stray showers, though a healthy number of clouds will develop as we warm up for the afternoon. Light northeast breezes will keep our temperatures from rising too high, with temps in the upper 70s to low 80s across the region today. Rain chances are minimal around 10%.

Larger scale weather patterns will be very weakly forced this weak, meaning that even though we are in a cyclonic flow pattern, it is quite weak and will not have any majorly noticeable effects for the next few days. Our winds will remain light from the east and northeast for much of the week, holding our highs a little bit below normal. Drier air will keep our storm chances out of the picture until the weekend.

By the weekend, winds will start to pick up and return to their typical southerly pattern, which will help temperatures reach near average by Saturday, but around this time, moisture will also return to the upper levels! A storm system will move south through the rockies this weekend, and while it will struggle to directly hit us, it will at least shove moist air back into the area, which would bring in at least the chance of some scattered storms over the area again. Nothing as organized or widespread as what we saw over the weekend, but at least some potential for precipitation is welcome.

Enjoy the nice weather this week, and have a terrific Tuesday!

Jack Maney