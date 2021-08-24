KLBK Tuesday AM Weather Update: August 24th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Hot and sunny. High of 95°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mild, mostly clear skies. Low of 70°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: A degree or so cooler, but still hot and dry. High of 94. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

A quiet week ahead expected as upper level high pressure will make us feel quite summer-like for the next several days. Today, rain chances not expected to be a concern for the area, with mostly clear skies and a high of 95. This will be the hottest day of the week, as the high pressure aloft will be centered right over our area.

Tonight, lows will dip down to the 70 degree mark in Lubbock, though outlying areas could be a couple of degrees cooler. Staying mostly clear and calm during the overnight hours.

Tomorrow, another hot day very similar to today, but it might be a degree or two cooler as the upper level ridge will start to shift a little bit to the north and east. Tomorrow’s high expected at 94 degrees with clear skies and a southwest breeze at 10 to 15 mph.

Later this week, we will continue on a slow cooling trend as the upper level high moves further and further to the north and east, mostly clearing our area by the end of the week. Being out from underneath the ridge will allow those highs to come down just a bit, but we will stay dry at least through the first half of the weekend. Moisture content in the atmosphere will take some time to recover after the high moves away, but we should get some of that back into the area by Sunday, and a passing trough to the north could push a cold front into the area, and that would bring rain chances back to our area near the start of next week. I am keeping my expectations for this low for now, but we will watch it closely and hope those rain chances continue to improve as we go forward.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Jack Maney