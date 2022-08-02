LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: A hot, dry day. High of 99°. Winds SSW 15-20 MPH.

Tonight: A warm, dry night. Low of 76°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Very hot, with storms moving in from the west late. Chance of rain: 20% High of 102°. Winds SSE 12-18 MPH.

The heat keeps on being hot today as temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s once again, but storm chances will be back before long!

Today will be mostly dry other than a few isolated showers early this morning, with skies slowly clearing out by the early afternoon. Temperatures may be a bit slow to rise in areas that keep clouds around this morning, but we should have no trouble reaching the upper 90s and low 100s to the east this afternoon amid mostly sunny skies and breezy southwest winds. A few storms may try to form in the mountains of New Mexico this afternoon but the upper level wind pattern will not help to steer those anywhere close to the area, and we should stay largely dry across the region today.

Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy and lows will be warm once again, with mid 70s to low 80s expected. Tomorrow will be similar, with some clouds around at the start of the day with perhaps a shower or two, but the daylight hours tomorrow will be dry once again. Temperatures will be a bit hotter, with Lubbock reaching the triple digits for a high of 102, even hotter weather expected to the east. The primary difference tomorrow though will be that the center of the upper level high will shift a bit to the west, and that will increase our winds aloft and turn them northwesterly, which will allow afternoon thunderstorms from the Rockies to shift east and eventually make a run into West Texas. This will likely occur after dark, but some storms could be around through the night into the early hours of Thursday. For now, rain chances will be fairly low with only scattered coverage expected, at 20% for Lubbock with slightly better odds to the northwest.

We may see another similar round of storms Thursday night, but rain potential will be waning by the end of the week as the upper high builds back overhead, and that is where it will stay through the weekend and into next week. Lots of hot weather is expected, with not much rainfall potential as temperatures stay stagnant in the upper 90s and triple digits for much of next week.

Jack Maney