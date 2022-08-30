LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Mostly cloudy, with scattered storms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. High of 80°. Winds ENE 12-18 MPH.

Tonight: A few lingering showers possible, otherwise cool and cloudy. Chance of rain: 30%. Low of 67°. Winds ENE 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms possible again, primarily to the south of Lubbock. Chance of rain: 30%. High of 82°. Winds ENE 10-15 MPH.

We’re keeping the storm chances around today, and that will keep us cooler too!

In the wake of yesterday’s storm complex, we are left with cloudy conditions and residual humidity for our Tuesday. Storm chances will be a good deal lower today as we will not have as much instability or focusing mechanisms for storms, but there should still be enough juice left in the sky to get some scattered storms going this afternoon. Clouds will hang tough most of the day, with occasional peeks of sunshine possible, though it is looking largely overcast for most of the day. Storms will be moving from east to west at a pretty good clip, which will limit the additional accumulations for today’s storms. Rain chances in Lubbock stand at 40%, with higher chances over the southern half of the KLBK viewing area.

Tonight, things will be largely quiet with perhaps a few lingering showers, otherwise calm and cloudy. Tomorrow will be a very similar day of weather to today, with mostly cloudy skies persisting and scattered storms once again showing up during the day, with storms moving east to west mainly over the southern half of the area. Storm coverage might be a bit higher tomorrow as a weak disturbance will be in the area, but it will also likely be more concentrated to the south and leave northern areas with lower chances. Currently going with a 30% chance of rain for Lubbock, and highs in the low 80s.

Moisture will decrease by the weekend, which will mostly end our rain chances by Friday, though a few stray showers are still not out of the question. Temperatures will remain on the cool side of average with all of the moisture and cloudcover hanging around, with highs in the 80s through the weekend! Another disturbance will move through on Saturday, which may bring an uptick in storm coverage for Texas Tech’s home opener, though it will likely be mostly dry this weekend with only low storm chances.

Enjoy the nice weather this week, and have a terrific Tuesday!

Jack Maney