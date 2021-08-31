KLBK Tuesday AM Weather Update: August 31st, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Partly cloudy and warm, a stray shower or two. Chance of rain: 10% High of 92°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Cool, mostly clear skies. Low of 68°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Warm and mostly dry, isolated storms possible in the afternoon. High of 93. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

The eastern and western US have been dealing with lots of extreme weather in the last few weeks, but we’ve kept things pretty calm and quiet here on the south plains. Temperatures have been warm but not too hot, mostly dry but not completely without rain in the area, and even the winds have been pretty light! And that pattern will continue for the week ahead, with more calm and typical late-summer weather expected this week. For today, we will have a high temperature just a few degrees above average at 92 degrees, with light winds out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Humidity in the low levels will be elevated, and daytime heating will agitate this layer of air into a healthy field of cumulus clouds. A few of these could develop into brief storms this afternoon, but widespread rain is not expected, with rain chances about 10% or lower from Lubbock off to the east.

Tonight, any remaining storms will dissipate around sunset and leave us with a mostly clear night. Temperatures will be cool, with a low expected near 68 degrees.

Tomorrow, a near identical setup is expected, with partly cloudy skies and a few isolated storms possible especially near the edge of the Caprock where there may be just enough orographic lift to generate a storm or two. Otherwise, mostly dry and warm with a high of 93.

A weak ridge of high pressure will remain overhead for much of the week ahead, keeping things warm and mostly dry. Continued southeast winds at the surface will keep moisture flowing into the area for much of the week ahead, with a few isolated storms possible each afternoon but no atmospheric mechanisms available to provide a focus for storm activity. This pattern will stick around at least through the weekend, but some indications are that we may see a more progressive pattern near the middle of next week, although this is still a long way into the future and I will not hold my breath on it.

An uneventful week of weather, but that’s pretty good news for outdoor activities. Remember to stay hydrated when you’re out in the heat, and have a terrific Tuesday!

Jack Maney