KLBK Tuesday AM Weather Update: August 3rd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Warm and calm with mostly clear skies. High of 86°. Winds E 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Cool and calm. Low of 63°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: A few storms late, otherwise pleasantly warm! High of 87. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

It feels a lot like Fall outside this morning, with temperatures dipping into the upper 50s in some spots! Hard to believe it when it’s the first week of August, but you better believe it! I cannot recommend it strongly enough that you get outside and do outdoor activities today, because this nice weather is not going to last.

Today’s high will be a pleasantly warm 86 degrees, with mostly sunny skies and light winds out of the east at 5 to 10 mph. The typical upper level ridge that we see this time of the year is shoved far to the west today, which will leave us with nice weather for the next few days. Tonight’s low will be a few degrees warmer than today’s, with a low tomorrow morning of 63. Tomorrow will be another nice day with highs a smidge warmer at 87 degrees here in Lubbock, with a few more clouds around.

The upper level pattern we are under would normally be conducive to giving us rain chances, but a dry airmass in place will prevent most storm activity until we bring in a little better moisture by late Wednesday. An area of storms will form on the mountains of New Mexico and slowly shift to the south and east, making a run into our area overnight Wednesday and for a while on Thursday. The best rain chances will be to the northwest of our area, and for now we will keep our rain chances lower here in Lubbock for now.

Later on in the week, storm chances will shut down and temperatures will climb back into the 90s by the end of the week as the upper ridge shifts back to the east and parks itself overhead. The nice weather won’t last forever, so get out there and enjoy it while it lasts!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid August 3rd, 2021

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Jack Maney

