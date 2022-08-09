LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Scattered storms and less hot temperatures! Chance of rain: 30% High of 90°. Winds VAR 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: More scattered storms possible through the night. Chance of rain: 40%. Low of 70°. Winds VAR 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Scattered storms possible through the day, but especially in the morning. Chance of rain: 40%. High of 88°. Winds ENE 8-13 MPH.

Cooler, stormier weather will persist today and continue our sorely needed break from the heat, with showers and thunderstorms continuing through the day!

After a bit of overnight rain, the middle of today will be more on the dry side as shower activity takes a brief break. Partly to mostly cloudy skies should persist all day, which will help to keep our temperatures lower. However, with as much moisture as we have in the atmosphere, we will reach the temperatures needed to initiate storms with no problems, and scattered storms will redevelop this afternoon. Storm coverage will be spotty, but maximized over northern areas once again with a 30% chance in Lubbock.

Tonight, storms will continue and perhaps even grow in coverage as a weak disturbance passing overhead will provide a nudge more lift to initiate more thunderstorms. Rain chances through the night look a bit healthier at around 40%, with the focus shifting more to central portions of the South Plains.

Tomorrow, we’ll do it all again with showers and storms lingering in the morning and providing cloud cover that will help to keep our temperatures cooler tomorrow, with highs expected in the upper 80s! More scattered storms will be possible in the afternoon, but the best storm chances appear to be in the morning, with only spotty development later.

The upper level high pressure will reassert its dominance by the end of the week, building back overhead and shoving the best moisture away, which will end our rain chances by Friday. Hot, dry weather looks to build back in by the weekend, so enjoy the nice break from the heat while it lasts!

Jack Maney