KLBK Tuesday AM Weather Update: December 14th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Warm and a bit windy, but otherwise quite nice! High of 76°. Winds SW 18-23 MPH.

Tonight: Moisture surges in overnight, bringing low clouds and fog alongside very warm low temps. Low of 51°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Fog will go away by midmorning. Winds will jump in the afternoon, with blowing dust and high fire danger possible. High of 78°. Winds SW 25-35 MPH.

Our warm December continues this Tuesday, with temperatures nearly 20 degrees above normal this afternoon. Highs will peak around 76 degrees this afternoon, with some spots in the northern Rolling Plains reaching the 80s and nearing record territory! Winds will be a bit gusty out of the southwest at 18 to 23 mph.

Tonight, we’ll see a surge of moist air arrive, which will lead to a markedly warm Wednesday morning with lows in the 50s! Patchy dense fog is also possible, as the air will be quite saturated early in the day. The fog will be mostly gone by midmorning, and during the early afternoon, the dry line will race through Lubbock from the west. Once the dry line pushes through, strong winds with gusts over 40 mph will sweep across the plains, giving us blowing dust and high fire danger during the afternoon hours. A weak cold front will follow behind that, which will lead to a cooler end to the week.

Large scale troughing in the upper levels will lead to a stronger and more lasting cooldown into this weekend, with highs expected in the 40s on Saturday. A few showers might be possible especially further south, but otherwise the week ahead is looking mostly dry for west Texas.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Jack Maney