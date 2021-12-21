KLBK Tuesday AM Weather Update: December 21st, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: A bit breezy, temperatures warming back above normal. High of 70°. Winds W 18-23 MPH.

Tonight: Another light freeze with light winds overnight. Low of 28°. Winds VAR 0-5 MPH.

Tomorrow: Lighter winds, slightly warmer temperatures. High of 71°. Winds W 10-15 MPH.

We’re continuing our Christmas week warmup with temperatures jumping another 10 degrees over where it was yesterday. Highs this afternoon will rise into the upper 60s and low 70s, with west winds kicking up a little bit as a very weak disturbance passes through in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Winds will come up to about 18 to 23 mph this afternoon, and some high and thin clouds are expected. All in all, a very nice day is expected.

Tonight, we’ll see one last cold morning for the week, with temperatures falling to the low 30s and upper 20s, Lubbock’s low on track for about 28 degrees.

Tomorrow, the weather will be nearly identical to today, with the only major difference being lighter winds. A gentle breeze, lots of sunshine, and a high of 71 tomorrow will make Wednesday possibly the best outdoor day of the week!

As we head toward the end of the week and the Christmas holiday, upper level high pressure will be in control over the south plains, giving us a continued warming trend through Christmas Eve. Winds will also ramp up by the end of the week as a disturbance swings past us well to the north. This will bring no rain chances, but it will cause stronger winds over the area that could get strong enough to pick up some dust on Christmas Eve. Winds will come down a bit for Christmas Day, but temperatures will continue to be far above normal, with a high of 75 degrees expected for the holiday!

This pattern of warm and dry weather looks to continue for quite some time. The upper levels are going to reach a fairly stable pattern that, unfortunately, leaves the south plains warm and dry heading toward the new year. It’s still too early to call, but we could pass the entire month of December without a single drop in the rain bucket.

Jack Maney