KLBK Tuesday AM Weather Update: December 28th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Winds will kick up a notch, with elevated fire danger expected across the region. High of 64°. Winds W 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Another wave of clouds moves through overnight, giving another mild low temperature. Low of 42°. Winds W 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Another mostly sunny and windy day. High of 63°. Winds W 20-28 MPH.

We’re closing the book on 2021 with a stretch of mild, agreeable days this week. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s today, with a high of 64 in Lubbock. Clouds this morning will pull clear of the area by midday, leaving us with mostly sunny skies. As we go through the afternoon, winds will increase out of the west from 15 to 25 mph. This is just below the threshold that usually yields blowing dust, but we could definitely see some light dusty haze this afternoon. Gusts over 30 mph will be common.

Winds will calm overnight as another wave of cloudcover moves overhead, which should lead to another fairly warm low temperature around 42 degrees for Wednesday morning. Windy and mild conditions will return tomorrow afternoon, with a high of 63 degrees.

Toward the end of the week, an approaching storm system in the upper levels is going to bring in some changes. Friday, there is at least a little bit of potential for us to squeak in a tiny bit of rainfall. A wave of light precipitation looks to quickly scoot across our area during the day Friday, though accumulations should remain on the light side.

All eyes in the weather world are on the first day of 2022, as a powerful cold front will sweep through on New Years Day. This is going to bring the coldest air of the season so far, with a sharp 30 degree temperature drop. We will set our low temperatures in the evening on Saturday, with temperatures dropping to the teens overnight into Sunday. This cold air does not look to last for long though, as we will begin warming up by the beginning of next week.

