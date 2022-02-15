LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Very strong winds, blowing dust, high fire danger, and warm temperatures! High of 76°. Winds SW 25-30, Gusts to 40 MPH.

Tonight: Winds will come down a bit overnight, but still breezy and warmer than normal. Low of 41°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Continued strong winds, with the possibility of some thunderstorms further east late. Chance of rain: 20%. High of 73°. Winds SW 30-35, Gusts to 45 MPH.

Get ready for some windy and dusty days! A strong storm system is approaching the South Plains this week.

Winds will rise quickly as daytime heating begins to take effect. There are some very strong winds higher in the atmosphere today, and those will start to come down to the surface this afternoon through a process we call “mixing down”, where thermal currents from warming at the surface tap into those stronger winds aloft and push them down to the surface. This will yield wind speeds around 25 to 35 mph this afternoon, strong enough to kick up a cloud of haze into the sky, and perhaps reducing visibility at times. In addition to that, the southwest winds will produce a downslope warming effect, boosting our highs this afternoon into the mid to upper 70s, and perhaps tapping the 80 degree mark in areas east of the caprock!

Extreme fire danger will accompany these strong winds today, as relative humidity values will dip into the single digits. Red Flag Warnings will take effect at 11am today, running until 8 pm. Any outdoor activities that could cause a spark are strongly discouraged, as is any outdoor burning. Fires will quickly spread out of control if they are sparked, so help our fire crews out!

Red Flag Warnings encompass all but the southeastern corner of our area today!

Winds will die down a bit overnight, abating the fire weather concerns during the overnight hours, though a gentle to moderate breeze will persist out of the southwest around 12 to 18 mph. With winds persisting overnight, low temperatures look a bit warmer than normal, in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tomorrow, we will do it all again as the upper level storm system moves even closer. Winds will come up very strong with gusts over 40 once again, with blowing dust once again especially out west closer to the TX/NM border. The fire threat might be mitigated a bit by increasing humidity, especially further east. That humidity will also give us a shot at some thunderstorms!

The dry line will set up as the upper level storm moves in, with a wave of moist air from the Gulf of Mexico pushing in from the east. The dry line will surge to the east through the afternoon, and depending on how far it surges, there is still a shot at seeing some brief showers in Lubbock as precipitation develops Wednesday evening. This will be moving to the northeast very fast, where it may develop into some strong to marginally severe thunderstorms in our eastern zones.

Rain Chances Wednesday Night

Severe Thunderstorm Outlook Wednesday

Instability looks very marginal with this event, so major severe storms are not expected, though some brief wind gusts over 60 mph and perhaps a weak tornado can’t be completely ruled out. The main show of more organized severe storms is expected to come together to the east of our area.

As the storm system pushes past, a strong cold front will sweep through overnight and into early Thursday morning. Temperatures will fall below freezing, and a bit of wrap-around moisture in the form of snow could enter our northern row of counties early on Thursday. This is not looking especially likely, however, and the bulk of the snow will happen closer to the Amarillo area. Highs Thursday will be quite chilly in the mid-40s, with strong north winds putting quite a chill in the air.

Extended Forecast:

With the storm system departing to our east, things will calm down heading into the weekend. Friday will be cool, but already warmer as the sun makes quick work of the cold air left in the storm system’s wake. Temperatures will warm into the 60s by Saturday, and the 70s return on Sunday as winds start to increase yet again.

The longer term forecast is looking a bit more promising for precipitation than it has in a while. Large scale troughing will envelop the western US, which puts us in a good position to see repeated storm systems over the next couple of weeks. The next one of these will arrive around Tuesday or Wednesday of next week, and indications are looking pretty good for us to have a shot at some precipitation from it. We will be keeping close track of this for you, so stay tuned to KLBK for updates!

Have a tremendous Tuesday, South Plains!

Jack Maney