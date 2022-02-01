LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: A cold front arrives around midday, bringing a cooler afternoon and increasing cloud cover. High of 57°. Winds N 18-23 MPH.

Tonight: Cooling down to below freezing, skies becoming fully overcast. Low of 29°. Winds N 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Snow will begin after noon as a more powerful surge of cold air drops temperatures through the day High of 31° (before noon). Winds NE 15-20 MPH.

The time to make preparations for dangerously cold weather and snow is now, as the storm system will begin to arrive later on today in the form of a cold front. This inital front is expected to swing through sometime around midday, shifting winds around to the north and bringing somewhat cooler air in this afternoon, with highs about 10 degrees cooler than Monday at 57 in Lubbock. Clouds will start to increase once the front arrives, and we will be partly to mostly cloudy by day’s end.

Cloudcover will thicken up overnight as the storm system approaches, though precipitation should stay north of our area until at least sunrise. With continued cold air spilling into the area, we can expect lows to dip below freezing tomorrow morning around sunrise at 29 degrees.

Tomorrow, the winter storm will arrive! Precipitation will begin around the time a second, much more powerful surge of arctic air comes in the afternoon. Our high for the day is likely to happen around midnight, with falling temperatures during the afternoon as snow begins. A bit of freezing rain and mixed precipitation is looking likely further southeast toward the Snyder area, which could bring some power grid impacts if the snow transition takes a bit longer in that area. Lubbock should quickly switch to all snow, so the main impact in the Hub City will be slick, snow-covered roads.

The main snow event will occur late wednesday and overnight Thursday, with moderate to heavy snow at times depending on where the snow banding features develop and set up. The latest trends in the data have been slightly downward, but there are still significant disagreements for our snowfall totals owing to some very slight differences between each model’s handling of the overall storm evolution. Some models put heavy snow further east in the Rolling Plains, some mix in dry air and put the highest totals in our northwestern corner. We are somewhat stuck in between the two solutions here in Lubbock, so for now we will keep some of the lower totals here in the Hub City, though 2 to 3 inches of snow seems likely to happen, which will be plenty to make travel hazardous Thursday morning.

While snowfall totals are currently uncertain, what is all but guaranteed is a dangerously cold airmass pushing in and sticking around in the area for several days. Temperatures will stay in the teens all day Thursday, and Friday morning could see lows dipping into the low single digits to perhaps below zero depending on how dense the snow pack is in the area. Wind chill values below zero will make frostbite possible in as little as 15 minutes of exposure. Remember the 4 P’s—people, pets, pipes, and plants! This cold could be deadly to those caught out in it, particularly to pets or the city’s homeless population. Check on people you know, make sure they are prepared for an extended period of very cold air in the area.

The cold air will continue into the weekend, though we should finally poke above freezing for a few hours Saturday afternoon. Conditions should start to return to normal around the start of the next work week!

Stay warm this week, and have a terrific Tuesday!

Jack Maney