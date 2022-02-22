LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

A strong cold front will stall out in our area today, leading to a day of sharp contrast across the South Plains. Some folks can expect a cool, breezy day, while others could see highs in the 70s!

The cold front arrived at about 6am today, giving us a sudden cooldown of about 20 degrees! This arctic air pushing in will lose its momentum this afternoon as it runs up against a thermal ridge to the west, and the current expectation is that it will stall out parallel to and around 50 miles southwest of US-84. The exact location of the front is going to have big impact on this afternoon’s temperatures, with areas ahead of the front seeing highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. The temperature gradient will be a bit less sharp this afternoon, though areas further to the northeast may struggle to make it out of the 40s. Here in Lubbock, will will likely split the difference with a high of 62, though that number could vary significantly based on the progression of the front this afternoon.

After meandering to the southwest this afternoon, another surge of cold air will push the front all the way through, bringing in some very cold air through the overnight hours. Low temperatures will drop to the mid teens tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow, the interesting weather will continue as cold air continues spilling in. Winds will shift around to the east, and it looks like we will experience “cold air damming” in the area. Basically, a shallow layer of cold air at the surface is getting pushed up against the slope leading up the caprock toward the mountains of New Mexico, and that cold air will be trapped by a layer of warmer riding just above it. Situations like this often produce a thick layer of low clouds, and a gloomy and very cold Wednesday looks to be on track. Overcast and sometimes drizzly conditions could even produce a light glazing of ice in the Rolling Plains tomorrow.

The main upper level storm system responsible for this week’s active weather will arrive late Wednesday and early Thursday, which will give us our best chance of seeing precipitation early Thursday morning. A wide shield of light precipitation will develop from Lubbock to the east, with more light ice glazing and even a bit of winter mix possible before sunrise. The cold air layer with this system is very shallow, so snow is looking very unlikely. Most precipitation will be in the form of freezing rain or sleet.

Extended Forecast:

The upper level trough will enter a split phase pattern later this week, with the main branch pivoting to the east while a secondary disturbance stalls to the north and west. This will lead to a more extended but less intense cool period through the end of the week. Afternoon highs will stay in the 40s through Saturday, with several reinforcing shots of cold air arriving through the week. The second wave will also move on by near the start of next week, allowing temperatures to warm back up into the start of next week.

Have a great Twosday!

Jack Maney