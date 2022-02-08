LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Our week of sunshine and mild weather continues today! We will hardly have a cloud in the sky for most of the day yet again, though you might notice a little bit of extra wind this afternoon.

Downsloping winds will develop in response to a surface pressure trough moving through the area, and that is going to give us a pretty substantial boost to our afternoon highs, with mid to even upper 60s expected across the region! Winds out of the west at 18 to 23 mph will not be enough to kick up much dust, but fire danger will be elevated with the breezy and dry conditions this afternoon. I don’t anticipate any Red Flag Warnings today, but it would be best to exercise caution if engaging in any activites prone to causing sparks.

Tonight, we will see another cold night, with a wave of passing clouds associated with a weak cold front fron a storm system well to the east move through in the early evening. Temperatures will fall down into the mid 20s, with winds shifting around to the north after dark.

The front tonight will have little effect on our weather for Wednesday other than a few degrees of cooling and lighter winds. The winds will shift around to the southwest during the day Wednesday, and that will give us probably our nicest day of the week tomorrow! Light winds, clear skies, and a high of 63. You won’t want to miss out on getting in some outdoor time tomorrow!

Extended Forecast:

The overall jet stream pattern is back to the same setup we’ve seen it in for most of the winter, with a trough to the east and high pressure to the west, with northwest flow aloft and the main storm track in the jet stream displaced to our east. The upstream ridge is the primary driver of our weather, tending us toward seasonal normals with dry, unremarkable cold fronts every so often as a storm system passes us too far to the east to bring any rain chances.

A cold front is set to arrive on Thursday as another storm system passes us well to the east. This one won’t pack much of a punch, but highs Thursday should stay in the 50s with some gusty winds from the northeast and an uptick in cloud cover.

Into the weekend, another system is set to push a somewhat stronger front in on Saturday, with more gusty northeast winds and highs stuck in the 40s. This will not last long at all, as we will be back to the 60s by Sunday, with mostly clear skies returning.

In about 8 to 10 days, forecast models are trying to pick up on another pattern shift that would displace the big ridge, and that may have some bearing on precipitation chances late next week. Other than that, there is little hope for rain in the near term.

Have a tremendous Tuesday!

Jack Maney