KLBK Tuesday AM Weather Update: January 11th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: A few light showers are possible especially during the early morning, but otherwise another cool and benign day. Chance of rain: 10%. High of 55°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Tonight: Cold and mostly clear. Low of 26°. Winds SW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Light winds and mostly clear skies, with temperatures stepping up to above normal. High of 63°. Winds N 5-10 MPH.

A few folks could see a few showers today! A weak upper level disturbance will be moving past our region this morning, and despite the fact that we have some pretty dry air in place, this system will be providing just enough lift to get a few showers going across the area. Most of this is expected to pass to our south, but some light precipitation will be possible for areas south of the Lubbock metro. These will be elevated pretty high above the ground, so what does fall will have a long way to travel through a lot of dry air, and so very little is expected to reach the ground. Amounts will be on the order of maybe a couple hundredths of an inch at best, with only about a 20% chance of measurable precipitation in our southern row of counties.

Other than the rainfall, that upper low will help to prevent us from warming much more than we were yesterday, with highs expected in the low to mid 50s. Winds will come up out of the southwest this afternoon at 15 to 20 mph, with clouds clearing around lunchtime. This afternoon, we will be almost completely clear.

Tonight, another wave of clouds will pass overhead, but that won’t quite stop us from having another cold night, with a low of 26.

With the upper level system out of our hair on Wednesday, there won’t be much to drive any major changes in our weather for a few days. High pressure will be centered well to our west over the Great Basin, far enough away that only slow warming is expected this week, though northwest flow in the upper levels will prevent us from seeing much if any return moisture before our next system arrives later in the week. Wednesday and Thursday will be dominated by light winds and clear skies, with temperatures getting up into the low to mid 60s! Great weather to be outdoors.

On Friday, winds will increase as the next storm system approaches us in the jet stream. This will drive a cold front through the area, though this will be another glancing blow. The core of colder air will miss us to the east, and so this front will only take us down to the cool side of average. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. We still haven’t completely ruled out the possibility of a shower or two with the system passing by, but chances are looking progressively worse, and I would not be surprised for us to go another full week or more without any rain in Lubbock. At least the weather will be mostly agreeable this week, so make sure to work in some outdoor plans and soak up some sunshine!

Jack Maney