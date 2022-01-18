KLBK Tuesday AM Weather Update: January 18th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Stronger winds move in during the afternoon, some dust could fly! Red Flag Warnings are in effect 11am-6pm. High of 72°. Winds W 20-30 MPH.

Tonight: Winds will remain breezy overnight, which will keep us near and above freezing. Low of 32°. Winds W 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Our next arctic blast arrives around sunrise! High of 47°. Winds NE 18-23 MPH.

Just as the sun rises this morning, the winds will rise as well! Strong winds just above the surface this morning are going to get mixed down to the surface as the sun starts to turn over the low levels of the atmosphere, and that should cause our wind gusts to peak just before lunchtime today. Windy conditions will continue as long as the sun is shining, and some blowing dust is a possibility especially around the 10am to noon time frame. The winds will contribute to very high fire danger this afternoon, especially in areas south of Lubbock, though just about our entire area is under a Red Flag Warning from 11am to 6pm today. All outdoor activities that carry as risk of ignition are strongly discouraged today, as any grass fires that form will spread very quickly.

Tonight, winds will back off some, though a west breeze will continue through the night and help to keep our lows from falling too far. Low temps are expected to come right down to the freezing mark, with 32 in the hub city.

Just about the time we reach that morning low temperature, our next weather change will arrive in the form of a cold front right around sunrise tomorrow morning. This is going to carry with it some very cold air of arctic origin, which will keep temperatures much colder for tomorrow. We will struggle against that wind all day to get our highs above 40 degrees, and it is entirely possible that we could see our high temperature tomorrow right at midnight, before the front arrives. Afternoon temperatures are expected to be around 47 degrees, though depending on how strong the front comes in, that may be a generous number.

Extended Forecast:

A few light snow flurries are still in the cards on Thursday as an upper level disturbance moves by just as the coldest air from this arctic blast settles in, though we will be lacking a good supply of moisture to get widespread snow going. Right now, the best chances of seeing a few flakes appear to be across the western half of our area, though accumulations of more than a dusting look unlikely. For the most part, we will just see a mostly cloudy, dry, and COLD day on Thursday. Afternoon highs will barely get above freezing.

Heading into the weekend, we will see continued chilly weather as another cold front arrives on Saturday, which will mostly just serve to maintain our below-normal temperatures for another day or two. Temperatures will start to recover back toward normal near the start of next week.

Late-January is looking a bit more interesting for our weather here on the South Plains. High pressure has been dominant over the region for the last few months, but that persistent ridge is going to get shoved further west in the coming week or so, and that is going to open the door for more upper level storm systems to track closer to us. The details are still too fuzzy to nail down, but I am liking the direction we’re heading! Get the latest updates right here on KLBK!

Jack Maney