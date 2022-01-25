KLBK Tuesday AM Weather Update: January 25th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Colder, moister air will flow in throughout the day. Clouds increasing late. High of 50°. Winds E 15-20 MPH.

Tonight: Clouds thicken up, with cold air arriving and some light freezing drizzle possible. Chance of precipitation: 20%. Low of 20°. Winds NE 10-15.

Tomorrow: Snow chances increasing through the day, with some potential for briefly heavy snow during the afternoon. Chance of snow: 60%. High of 28°. Winds E 10-15 MPH.

We are continuing to hone in on the details for our potential winter storm Wednesday, and the ingredients for it are already falling into place across the south plains today! A cold front pushed through the area this morning, though the full effect of this front will be delayed for some time. East winds will bring in somewhat cooler air through the day today, which will keep us from warming up too quickly with the abundant sunshine expected today. Our high in Lubbock will fall on the cool side of average at 51 degrees.

Toward the end of the day, cloudcover will start to increase as our storm system starts to approach the area. This will be accompanied by some very cold and dry air moving in overnight. This cold air is going to both enable snow in our area as well as possibly inhibit it. Lows tonight will be quite cold, falling down to about 20 degrees.

Waking up tomorrow morning, clouds will be low, gray, and heavy. Temperatures will stay in the 20s all day long, with a high of 28. A little bit of light freezing drizzle will be possible, but the majority of the precipitation will hold off until the afternoon as a result of that dry air near the surface. Depending on how long it takes this dry layer to erode, that will be the determining factor for how much snow we see here in Lubbock. Currently, I am expecting the dry air to be mostly gone by midday, and the snow will really get going during the afternoon. A few heavy bands will be possible in the area, and where those set up, snowfall totals could be upward of 3 to 4 inches, but outside of those narrow bands, more general snowfall totals appear lighter, in the range of 1 to 2 inches. The snow will rapidly clear from west to east after sunset, and it should be fully out of the area by about 10pm.

Extended Forecast:

After the winter storm system moves past, it will give us a parting gift of a “cold” front in its wake. Despite stronger northeast winds on Thursday, sunshine will actually give us a warmer day on Thursday. That said, it will still be chilly, and any snowpack in the area will keep things cold until it has mostly melted. Highs Thursday will reach the mid-40s, with clouds decreasing through the day.

Upper level ridging will move in as we head into the weekend, and some nice days are coming! Highs will bump up into the 60s, and skies will stay mostly clear.

Have a terrific Tuesday, and stay tuned to KLBK for the latest on this winter storm!

Jack Maney